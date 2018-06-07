

Osprey fly from a nest they made in part of a crane in Southwest Washington. (Courtesy of Hana Akselrod)

The osprey had picked a fairly tough spot for a home — a construction crane at a complex in the Wharf area of Southwest Washington’s waterfront.

The area is a perfect habitat for osprey, but the location of the nest worried many neighborhood residents and environmentalists. Experts suspected that the birds had chicks up there but couldn’t be sure and estimated that they would be about four weeks old.

On Thursday, the Wharf’s developer — PN Hoffman — at the site along Seventh and I streets SW — said it and local wildlife experts had successfully relocated the ospreys and three of their baby birds from the crane to Jug Bay Wetlands Sanctuary in southern Maryland.

The osprey and their nest first came to the attention of wildlife experts in the region after a nearby resident noticed one of the birds flying around a crane at the project. She took pictures and sent them to the National Audubon Society, which then became involved along with the District’s Department of Energy and Environment.

Environmentalists were concerned about what would happen to the birds.

According to the website of the Chesapeake Bay field office of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, an osprey nest “can be removed without a permit if the nest is inactive. A nest is considered inactive if there are no eggs or young present in the nest. To remove an active nest requires a permit.”

According to the Fish and Wildlife site, ospreys are protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. But that Web page was last updated on April 20 of last year, and wildlife experts are concerned that, as with many environmental rules and laws, the Trump administration has changed the guidelines of the century-old mandate.



An osprey flies from its nest in Southwest Washington. The birds have made a nest in a crane in that area. (Photo courtesy of Hana Akselrod)

Some of the birds that are currently protected under the act include the bald eagle, snowy egret and great blue heron. The act was meant to protect migratory birds that were near extinction after they had been hunted or poached for their feathers.

But now the interpretations of the law and how it will be enforced are a bit up in the air after the Trump administration put out a legal opinion on the measure in December.

Some experts said that how the longtime measure is being enforced and interpreted is “still a moving target.”

There has been guidance from the administration that the law would not be used as it has been in the past to hold people and companies accountable for hurting or killing animals, according to wildlife experts. Over decades, companies have covered oil pits, changed lights on communication towers from steady to blinking and undertaken other efforts in cooperation with the act.

It is not uncommon for ospreys to make their nests on a man-made object, and a construction crane is attractive because it is a safe, secure location. Also, being close to the Anacostia gives the ospreys “great access to the river,” according to Dan Rauch, the city’s wildlife biologist.

In 2009, there was another situation in the Anacostia area involving ospreys and a nest, according to Rauch. A construction company left a crane up over the winter, and ospreys came, set up a nest and laid eggs. In that case, Rauch said, even though the construction company wanted to start work and use the crane, it had to leave the nest alone and wait.

Unfortunately, he said, the eggs didn’t survive due to a bad heat wave that season.