Howard County police officers rescued a little lamb this week from a creek in Columbia, Md.

It wasn’t immediately clear where the animal came from and how she got in the creek. On Instagram, Howard police wrote, “Volume up for full cuteness: Officers gave this little lamb a hand.”

Officials said a passerby noticed she was stranded in the creek.

The best part of the encounter may have been the “baaaaaa” sounds the lamb makes as one of the officers sits in the grass, holding her after the rescue.

The lamb is said to be “doing just fine.” And she’s “happy and dry at animal control,” the police department said.

Plenty of people had comments on social media.

Blueline4548 wrote, “You are my Hero! Baaaaaaaa.” Wade_garrett76 wrote, “always arresting all the baaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaddddd guys.”

