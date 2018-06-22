

A group of activists protest outside the Alexandria, Va., home of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen on Friday. (Boyd Walker)

About two dozen people gathered Friday morning outside the Virginia home of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen in response to the Trump administration’s policy on separating children from their parents at the border.

According to an organizer of the protest, Nielsen was seen leaving through the back door of the home, in Alexandria, as the protest wound down around 8:30 a.m. It lasted about an hour.

No human being is illegal. Secretary Nielsen doesn't understand that. She must resign right to. Freedom for families #moralemergency #FreeOurFuture pic.twitter.com/jkYpqi2XQI — JewishAction (@jewishaction) June 22, 2018

Nielsen has become the face of President Trump’s family separation policy, which he halted in an executive order Wednesday. At least 2,500 immigrant children have been separated from their families over the past six weeks at the border.

[Nielsen becomes the public face of Trump’s family separation policy]

On Tuesday, she was heckled by protesters at a Mexican restaurant that is two blocks from the White House.

Read more:

U.S. returns 7-year-old Guatemalan boy taken from his mother at border

‘I really miss my mom’: What becomes of a 5-year-old in Maryland and the other separated children now?

DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen condemned by her high school’s alumni over border crisis

Our newest fear at the border: A children’s choir