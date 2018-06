Nine baby flamingos have hatched recently at Washington’s National Zoo.

They were born over the last few weeks, according to zoo officials, and they’re said to be thriving.

Our flamboyance of flamingos is growing! The Bird House welcomed nine hatchlings between June 6 and June 21, and we’re happy to share that they are all thriving under the care of their parents. Keepers have observed the chicks forming a crèche, just as they would in the wild. pic.twitter.com/ji167gAaIr — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) June 23, 2018

Experts said the birds have formed a creche, which is what they would do in the wild as well. A video shows the baby flamingos being fed, trying to walk on their big feet and being checked over by zoo keeps.

