The FBI and D.C. police were searching Saturday for a 9-year-old girl who went missing Friday evening in Northeast Washington.

Krystal Moore was last seen around 6 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of 17th Street NE, said Karimah Bilal, a D.C. police spokeswoman. The police were alerted at 8:30 p.m.

Details were thin, but Bilal said she understood the girl was alone when she went missing. It wasn’t clear if Krystal was traveling from one place to another, was on foot or was taking some form of transportation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the FBI Washington field office at 202-278-2000 or D.C. police at 202-727-9099.