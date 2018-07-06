

Nationals Park in the Navy Yard neighborhood. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

When considering the coolest neighborhoods in the world, one may think of those in cultural hubs such as Barcelona and Athens.

Forbes magazine included such cities on its list, but Washington also landed a spot. The magazine put the District’s Navy Yard neighborhood on its list of “the 12 Coolest Neighborhoods Around the World.”

“With its waterfront location, industrial infrastructure and historic roots (it was established in 1799), the Navy Yard — or ‘the Yards’ — has a cool factor that most other D.C. neighborhoods lack,” travel expert Melissa Biggs Bradley told the magazine.

The Forbes list, which was not a ranking, included neighborhoods in Seoul, Johannesburg and Cartagena, Colombia. The only other U.S. neighborhood on the list was Chicago’s Pilsen.

Citing 3 million square feet of residential and office development, Bradley called Navy Yard “the fastest growing neighborhood in Washington D.C.”

“While the main attraction is still the Nationals’ baseball park, which hosts not only games but also popular events like a craft beer festival, the restaurant scene is gaining a strong following,” the article said.

Meredith Fascett, a D.C. advisory neighborhood commissioner who represents the area, said in an email that Forbes “got it right.”