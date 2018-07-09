The mother mallard sat for weeks. In the heat. In the rain. In the middle of discarded trash and the chunks of bread that well-meaning strangers tossed her way.

But on Monday, when her duckling emerged from its egg, the mother duck was nowhere to be found. She had been chased off by rats late last week, experts said, when they had eaten eight of her nine eggs.

Federal workers at the U.S. Department of the Interior had been watching the mother duck incubate her eggs since late June. They put up signs discouraging trash-dumping and bread-throwing. They brought her water. They even made her a hashtag: #DOIduck.

While in DC yesterday at Dept of Interior I met the mama mallard #DOIduck nesting on C Street with seven eggs. Here's to seven healthy ducklings! @earthoutreach pic.twitter.com/DPGMCO7OyR — Rebecca Moore (@rebeccatmoore) June 27, 2018

While I’m at @DucksUnlimited my assistant Elinor is bringing water to the nesting mama duck that lives near Interior’s steps. 🦆 pic.twitter.com/fQosoCGVB6 — Secretary Ryan Zinke (@SecretaryZinke) June 1, 2018

Federal workers found the abandoned chick Monday afternoon, hatched and apparently healthy. It was the sole survivor of its brood.

We have bittersweet news about the #DOIDuck. Last week, 8 of the 9 eggs were eaten by rats. Mama duck abandoned her nest shortly after that. https://t.co/vQZJMzw0Cu — Secretary Ryan Zinke (@SecretaryZinke) July 9, 2018

After consulting with experts at U.S. Fish and Wildlife, it became clear that waiting for its mother to return was not an option, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke tweeted.

An Interior employee who lives in rural Virginia volunteered to adopt the orphaned duckling. But he hit a snag: D.C. requires anyone attempting to move a duckling out of the city to apply for a permit.

This morning we found a single duckling. Experts at @USFWS say Mama won’t come back because she left before #DOIduckling hatched. FWS says duckling won’t survive on its own, so a wonderful @interior employee is taking #DOIDuckling home to grow up in his backyard pond. 🐥 💜 pic.twitter.com/aY2uKVgdmu — Secretary Ryan Zinke (@SecretaryZinke) July 9, 2018

Mallard ducklings are able to eat on their own and move around without help within minutes of hatching, though they typically depend on their mother for protection and guidance to a safe habitat. Baby ducks usually stay with their mother for the first two months of life.

On Monday afternoon, D.C. officials came and collected the duckling. The baby bird would be sent to live in a “preserve in the DMV area,” Interior spokeswoman Heather Swift said.

“It’s still nice to know we have such great and loving employees and that the little duck should be alright,” she wrote in an email.

Some virtual spectators were quick to say they were unsurprised that Zinke — who has angered environmentalists by attempting to roll back Obama-era regulations meant to cut down oil spills and greenhouse gas emissions — had failed to protect the animals on his office’s own front steps.

A mama duck nesting on the steps of the Dept of the Interior having 8 of 9 eggs eaten by rats & abandoning the nest is probably the best metaphor for this administration’s stewardship of the environment. #DOIduck cc: @JimHowe24 https://t.co/3vlVU0fK2V — Dr. Craig Cypher (@doctorcypher) July 9, 2018

Neat! How do you pick who gets to kill her when her big-girl feathers come in? — Seana (@ThusSpokeStella) July 9, 2018

The duckling, meanwhile, seemed to be making himself at home inside the federal building, playing in a plastic dish filled with water, taking sips and shaking its head appreciatively.