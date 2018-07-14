Correction: The boil-water advisory remains in place for a wide swath of Northwest and Northeast Washington. An open valve Thursday at the Bryant Street Pumping Station south of McMillan Reservoir caused pressure in some pipes to drop. Low pressure creates a risk that contaminated groundwater can seep into the pipes, a utility official said.
An alert and earlier version of this post said the order had been dropped.
Correction: The boil-water advisory remains in place for a wide swath of Northwest and Northeast Washington. An open valve Thursday at the Bryant Street Pumping Station south of McMillan Reservoir caused pressure in some pipes to drop. Low pressure creates a risk that contaminated groundwater can seep into the pipes, a utility official said.