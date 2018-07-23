The National Zoo’s female giant panda, Mei Xiang, turned 20 over the weekend.

To celebrate, the giant panda enjoyed a cake of diluted apple juice with “leaf-eater biscuits, apples, pears, carrots, sweet potato sugar cane and honey.” (Yum.)

🎉🐼Happy 20th birthday #MeiXiang! She celebrated today with a panda-friendly cake made of diluted apple juice with leaf eater biscuits, apples, pears, carrots, sweet potato sugar cane and honey. #PandaStory pic.twitter.com/3YUALdDBPa — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) July 22, 2018

Mei Xiang’s name means “beautiful fragrance.”

Earlier this month, zoo officials announced that she is not pregnant. At one point they thought she was, but pandas can have what’s known as false pregnancies. It’s the second year in a row that she’s had a false pregnancy.

At 20, she’s nearing the end of her reproductive life cycle, zoo officials have said in the past, but there’s a chance she still could get pregnant. She is the mother of three surviving cubs, Tai Shan and Bao Bao — both of whom now live in China, and Bei Bei, who will leave the zoo and move to China by the time he turns 4. He will be 3 years old in August.