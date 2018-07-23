A Smithsonian facility in Virginia has welcomed seven cheetah cubs.

The cubs were born to a first-time mom at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute in Front Royal, which helps endangered species, the facility said in a statement. About 7,000 cheetahs live in the wild, and the animals are listed as “vulnerable” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, the statement said.

“It is really exciting to have such a large and healthy litter of cubs, especially from first-time parents,” cheetah biologist Adrienne Crosier said in the statement. “Two of these cubs’ grandparents also live at SCBI, so they are the third generation from some of the first cheetahs to ever live and breed here.”

Cheetah pregnancies typically last about three months, the statement said. Pregnancies are hard to detect before 60 days, leaving a short time to prepare for a high dosage of cuteness.