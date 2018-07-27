Video update of Greenbelt 2nd Alarm apartment fire #PGFD pic.twitter.com/MxC3PxvCzG — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) July 27, 2018

A fire in Prince George’s County on Friday caused the partial collapse of an apartment building and the evacuation of residents, officials said.

About 1 p.m., Prince George’s Fire Department spokesman Mark Brady tweeted that a fire damaged the Franklin Park apartment building in the 9100 block of Edmonston Road in Greenbelt.

Most of the fire was out by 2 p.m., Brady said. The building partially collapsed and residents of 11 units were evacuated.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation, Brady said.