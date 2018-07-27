As the saying goes, kids will be kids. And gorilla kids, well, they’ll be gorillas.

At 3½ months, Moke answers to his name when called by keepers at the National Zoo. And he’s starting to make gorilla sounds, plus walking, climbing and doing other developmentally appropriate things, including trying to pound his chest as adult males do.

Zookeepers on Friday gave an update on his health. They said Moke, a western lowland gorilla, now has an “expanded vocabulary” and grunts, whines and whimpers.



Moke hugs his mother, Calaya, at the National Zoo. (National Zoo)

Moke is gaining more coordination and climbing 10 feet and higher in his enclosure. But if he gets too high, he cries or reaches for his mom, Calaya, and she helps him down, keepers said.

He’s also showing “display behavior,” or, in other words, signs that he is in fact a gorilla. Zookeepers said gorillas, especially males, will bend one of their arms in front of their chest, then turn their head “to one side in an exaggerated manner.” Then they will run or beat their chests and cup their hands to make a distinctive and sharp popping sound, according to animal experts.

Moke has been seen trying to do just that.



Moke has begun answering to his name when called. (National Zoo)

He sometimes stands with one arm bent in the “display” position. But “instead of turning his head to one side, he turns it from side-to-side rapidly,” wrote primate keeper Melba Brown in a posting on the zoo’s website. He still “needs a whole lot more practice,” she said, adding that Moke “usually falls over but gets back up in an animated (and adorable) way and tries it again.”

In a video from the zoo, called “Moke Displays His Dominance,” the little gorilla is seen playing with some straw and throwing it in the air as he sits in his mother’s lap.

Moke and the rest of the gorillas are getting along “just fine,” the zookeepers report said, although there was one incident where another female gorilla — Mandara, a 36-year-old mother of six gorillas — was carrying Moke on her back one day. Calaya, his mother, didn’t like it and vocalized loudly.

Zookeepers said that the vocalizations from the mama gorilla “cracked the air like thunder” and that there was a palpable tension between the two mothers.

Moke stayed calm.

Eventually, the gorillas worked it out, and Calaya got back her baby gorilla, according to a zookeeper’s report. Animal caretakers gave Mandara a new toy baby that she could cradle after the incident.



Moke enjoys a meal. (National Zoo)

For now, Brown — the primate keeper — said, “Mandara continues to admire Moke from a distance.”

“We look forward to the time when he is older and Calaya is willing to let Mandara and Moke bond.”