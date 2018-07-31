Boaters in the Chesapeake Bay are advised to be careful to avoid debris that has clogged some area waterways after days of heavy rain.

The water near the Annapolis City Dock is among the affected areas.

This is the scene at Annapolis City Dock.

Please be careful on the water. Dangerous debris is on the surface and lurks just below. Go slow. Double your lookout. Wear your life jacket. Thanks for sharing, @MikeHuggMedia pic.twitter.com/kFG6f8W9G9 — Maryland NRP (@MDNRPolice) July 30, 2018

Officials with the Anne Arundel County Office of Emergency Management said on Twitter that the “downstream flows” from the Susquehanna River had “brought major amounts of debris into local waters.”

It advised boaters to use care, as volunteers and crews were working to clear the areas.

Please use extreme caution if you are boating in the Chesapeake. As predicted, downstream flows from the Susquehannah have brought major amounts of debris into local waters. The attached images are provided by @AnnapolisHarbor, who are working hard to clear the waterways! pic.twitter.com/Dw4p0IH2xt — AACO Emergency Mgmt. (@AACO_OEM) July 30, 2018

There were other reports of debris at the Conowingo Dam and at Sandy Point State Park.

CAUTION...SWIMMING ADVISORY



Due to a large amount of debris in the water from the recent heavy rains, swimming is not recommended at Sandy Point State Park at this time. pic.twitter.com/TX9OW5Blqw — Maryland State Parks (@MDStateParks) July 30, 2018

Best advice is be cautious & avoid boating for awhile. If you must go out, keep a good lookout, go slow & Wear Your Lifejacket. Photo cred: Rgr Gardner #BeSafe #wearit pic.twitter.com/tBiy4aEaY5 — Sandy Point SP (@SandyPointSP) July 29, 2018

Boaters are reminded by experts that some debris can be submerged and to use caution.