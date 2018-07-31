Boaters in the Chesapeake Bay are advised to be careful to avoid debris that has clogged some area waterways after days of heavy rain.
The water near the Annapolis City Dock is among the affected areas.
Officials with the Anne Arundel County Office of Emergency Management said on Twitter that the “downstream flows” from the Susquehanna River had “brought major amounts of debris into local waters.”
It advised boaters to use care, as volunteers and crews were working to clear the areas.
There were other reports of debris at the Conowingo Dam and at Sandy Point State Park.
Boaters are reminded by experts that some debris can be submerged and to use caution.