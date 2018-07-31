

Smoke, a 10-year-old hound dog. (Animal Welfare League of Arlington)

Poor Smoke.

The 10-year-old hound dog has terminal cancer, so the caregivers at Arlington’s animal shelter and humane society made him a bucket list.

No. 1: Find a new home.

(Cue the tissues.)

A roughly one-minute video shows Smoke — a black, white and brown hound dog — wagging his tail, barking and walking with a stuffed toy at the facility.

We just found out Smoke, our beautiful 10-year-old hound, has terminal cancer. We’ve made him a Bucket List, and #1 on the list is Find a New Home...



Read more here: https://t.co/MT1G7xBOE0 #SmokesBucketList #FindSmokeAHome pic.twitter.com/WUPecKjj3G — AWLArlington, VA (@AWLAArlington) July 26, 2018

Shelter officials described him in a July 26 post on Facebook as a “ridiculously handsome hound” who has been at the facility for about a month. But they recently got “sad news” about Smoke’s health.

“We don’t know how long Smoke has left with us — it could be six months, or it could be just a few weeks,” they wrote. “What we do know is that Smoke deserves to live the rest of the time he has left in a home, with a family that loves him.”

Then they posted his bucket list:

Find a forever family. Go on a hike. Eat ice cream. Go to the beach. Have a birthday party. Ride in a firetruck. Eat a cheeseburger. Have breakfast in bed. Meet a celebrity. Ride in a police car and bay with the sirens. Get a full-body doggy massage. Go camping. Meet Santa. Be on TV. Jump in a big pile of leaves. Get a professional photo shoot. Go on a road trip. Get his own Instagram account. Ride in a convertible. Get a huge box of toys to play with and share with his shelter friends. Visit Washington Nationals Park. (Maybe throw the first pitch?)

Smoke even has his own Twitter following. He uses the hashtag #SmokesBucketList and #FindSmokeAHome.

Some of his bucket list wishes have come true. A supporter of the animal group bought him a cheeseburger. A video showed him wolfing it down.

Smoke #pupdate! He’s already checked off one #bucketlist item - one of our supporters brought him a cheeseburger (he’s been told this is a one-time-only experience 😉) and he’s in a foster home for the weekend! #SmokesBucketList pic.twitter.com/vGOjZQQduI — AWLArlington, VA (@AWLAArlington) July 27, 2018

And Smoke crossed another item off his list — a ride in a firetruck.

The Arlington County Fire Department took him on a ride. Like any good hound dog, he looked out the window and let his ears flap in the wind. And he got some pets from firefighters as he rode.

Smoke crossed another item off his bucket list - a ride in a fire truck, thanks to @ArlingtonVaFD! More info here: https://t.co/rKNgINLOft Smoke is still looking for a family of his own - if you are interested in adopting Smoke, please come and visit him at the shelter! pic.twitter.com/ps37rDJgJj — AWLArlington, VA (@AWLAArlington) July 30, 2018

Plus, some local TV stations have covered his story.

Even if he doesn’t get an adoptive home, shelter officials asked for someone to be a “fospice home, where he would stay with a foster family until his condition worsens.”

Over the weekend, shelter officials said Smoke visited with some potential adopters. On their Facebook page, they wrote, “We’ll let you know what he gets up to while he’s out and about!”

The shelter also said on its Facebook page that it had been “overwhelmed by the amazing amount of support and love” that’s been shown to Smoke. Officials said they had received “so many offers to take him on outings” that they were working on a sign-up schedule. The video of Smoke has been viewed 18,000 times on Facebook.

On social media, there has been lots of support. One woman offered to make a prayer blanket for him. Another said she knew someone who would probably do a photo shoot. Someone else offered toys for him and his pup friends at the shelter.

Rebecca Sandi Bellot said: “Please let me know if it doesn’t work out with the family that took him over the weekend. We would love to meet him and help him cross off all the items on his bucket list!”

Katie Walker wrote on Facebook, “Aww, poor Smoke.” She said she met him and that he was “such a vocal and sweet boy.” And, she said, “his tail was wagging like crazy when I was talking to him.”

“I hope he finds a home to live out the rest of his days peacefully.”