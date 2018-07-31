Paul Manafort, President Trump’s onetime campaign chairman, is on trial in federal court in Alexandria on bank and tax fraud charges. Prosecutors allege he failed to pay taxes on millions he made from his work for a Russia-friendly Ukrainian political party, then lied to get loans when the cash stopped coming in.

The case is being prosecuted by the special counsel investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. We’ll have live coverage of the trial. Follow our updates here.

JURY

2:29 p.m.: Who’s who at the trial

By now, most everyone knows the man on trial: Paul Manafort, who served as President Trump’s campaign chairman from May to August of 2016. Manafort is a veteran of Washington political circles, and his work for Trump seemed to be an effort to thrust himself back into that scene. He helped Gerald Ford win the Republican nomination for president in 1976, and he later worked as a convention adviser to the presidential campaign of Ronald Reagan. He led convention operations for GOP presidential nominee Robert J. Dole in the mid-1990s.

[From six homes to a city jail: Paul Manafort, who redefined lobbying, faces trial]

At Manafort’s trial, though, many others will take on leading roles. Here is a look at some of the key players in the unfolding courtroom drama, and if you’re interested in a more complete list, you can find that here.

Judge T.S. Ellis III — Ellis is the federal judge in the Eastern District of Virginia presiding over Manafort’s case. Appointed by President Ronald Reagan in the 1980s, Ellis is no stranger to high-profile cases. He oversaw the plea and sentencing of American Taliban supporter John Walker Lindh as well as a case involving government secrets leaked to a pro-Israel lobbying group and an Israeli official. He is well known in the Alexandria courthouse for telling colorful personal stories from the bench and asking probing questions of all those who appear before him.

Richard Gates — Gates is Manafort’s former business partner and right-hand man who avoided going to trial himself by pleading guilty to conspiracy and lying to the FBI. He will be one of prosecutors’ star witnesses, as he was at the center of much of what prosecutors say was Manafort’s fraudulent conduct.

Viktor Yanukovych — Yanukovych is the pro-Russia political candidate in Ukraine for whom Manafort worked and made tens of millions of dollars. It’s that money that prosecutors say Manafort used to engage in a variety of fraud.

Konstantin Kilimnik — Kilimnik ran Manafort’s office in Kiev, Ukraine, during the 10 years Manafort did consulting work there. He also served in the Russian army and learned English at a military school that some experts consider a training ground for Russian spies. Prosecutors say he has ties to Russian intelligence, according to court documents, something Kilimnik has denied. His name appears on many emails prosecutors hope to show at trial detailing Manafort’s work in Ukraine from 2005 to 2014.

Tad Devine — Devine is a Democratic strategist who worked with Manafort on Yanukovych’s rehabilitation and election as president in 2010. He is expected to testify against as part of prosecutors’ case against Manafort.

2:18 p.m.: How the jurors were picked

The six men and six women who will decide whether President Trump’s former campaign chairman is guilty of several felonies were chosen from roughly 60 potential jurors from Northern Virginia who showed up to court Tuesday. The group among a larger pool of potential jurors who had answered written questions regarding their knowledge of the case and their ability to set that knowledge aside. Judge T.S. Ellis III already had rejected more than three dozen people because they had competing obligations or indicated they could not be impartial.

[Jury is seated in Paul Manafort trial, six men and six women]

Ellis inquired about the possible jurors’ knowledge of and opinions on the case, as well as any personal experiences that might color their thinking. One of the first indications of the composition of the jury pool came as Ellis asked the assembled group if anyone knew anyone from the Justice Department or had business with the department. Nine hands shot up.

“Oh, my goodness,” the judge joked at one point. “I’m not going to ask that question again.”

The jurors who raised their hands took turns explaining their connections to the Justice Department. Not surprisingly for Northern Virginia, many said they worked in government or had connections to it. One woman she worked in the civil section of the department for two years. Another man told the judge he was a Department of Energy employee who had dealings with Justice Department attorneys. Another woman said she was a Federal Communications Commission attorney for 31 years who also had dealings with the department.

All nine of the people who said they had connections to the department said it would not affect their ability to be fair or impartial in deciding the case.

In addition to the 12 people selected to be on the jury, the parties selected three women and one man to serve as alternates.

2:02 p.m.: Opening statements are set to begin

Prosecutors and defense attorneys will present opening statements in the case at 2:45 p.m. Assistant U.S. Attorney Uzo Asonye, a fraud prosecutor in the Eastern District of Virginia who was brought on to help the special counsel team with the prosecution there, will speak for the government. He is known for putting Norfolk’s treasurer behind bars, along with a top official at the General Services Administration and a former staffer for a state senator.

Thomas Zehnle, who worked as a federal tax prosecutor before going into white-collar defense law, will speak for Paul Manafort’s defense. He won an acquittal in 2013 for an attorney in a tax shelter conspiracy case involving KPMG.

Each statement is expected to take half an hour.



1:54 p.m.: A jury has been selected



Just before 2 p.m., prosecutors and defense attorneys finalized the 12 men and women who will serve as jurors, as well as four alternates. The jury is composed of six men and six women. The alternates are three women and one man.

1:50 p.m.: What you need to know as trial begins



Paul Manafort, who served as President Trump’s campaign chairman from May to August of 2016, is the first person to go to trial in a case handled by prosecutors working with special counsel Robert S. Mueller III as he probes Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Manafort is accused of taking the money he made working for a Russia-backed Ukrainian political party and hiding it in foreign bank accounts to avoid paying taxes, then turning to bank fraud when the party collapsed.

The special counsel does not allege Manafort played a role in Russian interference in the 2016 election. But many of the businessmen and politicians they said he worked with have deep ties to Russia and to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Prosecutors want to show memos, campaign ad scripts, political rally plans and other work Manafort did in an effort to prove that he made over $60 million off the Party of Regions and its leader, Viktor Yanukovych, between 2005 and 2014.

That ended with a wave of demonstrations against Yanukovych and his rejection of an association agreement with the European Union in favor of a closer relationship with Russia. He was ousted and fled over the border to Russia, where he remains in exile.

Starting in 2014, Manafort lied about his income and debt to obtain multimillion-dollar loans, according to prosecutors, including one loan from a Chicago banker who wanted a job in the Trump campaign and administration.

There are 18 counts against Manafort, who also faces related charges in Washington, D.C. His former business partner Richard Gates, originally accused of helping Manafort commit fraud, has pleaded guilty in D.C. and plans to testify for the prosecution.