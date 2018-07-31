

Valor, a roughly 3-month-old bald eagle, fell from its nest in a poplar tree at the U.S. National Arboretum in Northeast Washington. It’s being watched for now by animal experts at a facility. (Dan Rauch, D.C. Department of Energy and Environment)

A roughly 3-month-old bald eagle fell from its nest that sat 80 feet up in a poplar tree on the grounds of the U.S. National Arboretum in Northeast Washington and was found about six blocks away on a sidewalk, said animal experts.

The incident began Thursday when the eaglet, named Valor, slipped and fell from a branch of the nest tree, according to Dan Rauch, the city’s wildlife biologist. His fall was caught on the eagle camera that monitors the nest.

“You could see him slip, try to recover and, whoops, fall off,” Rauch said.

Rauch found the eagle the next day. It was under the tree and soaking wet, he said. The eagle is one of two born this spring to parents Mr. President and the First Lady. Several other eagles were born this spring around the D.C. region.

Rauch said he left the eaglet alone but kept watch nearby for several hours. By Thursday afternoon, the eagle hadn’t moved much, so he coaxed it into a small tree and hoped it would roost.

But then Friday, it disappeared.

“Friday, Saturday, Sunday, I couldn’t find him,” Rauch said. Then, on Monday, someone called in to tell wildlife officials that they’d spotted a large bird in the Carver Terrace neighborhood. It was sitting on a sidewalk.

Rauch, who was a few blocks away, said he went there and found the eagle at 1100 19th St. NE. He said the eagle appeared upset and “a little confused.” It was about six blocks from its nest at the arboretum.

Rauch said he called the city’s animal control crew and others from City Wildlife, a group that helps rehabilitate injured animals, to come help him get the eagle. The bird was starting to get a “little agitated” by people coming to look at it, so Rauch said he got a towel, got a hold of the bird and wrapped him in it. Then someone brought him a large dog crate so the bird could be safely kept in that until others arrived.

Bald Eagle Fledgling Found in DC When the animals of the District of Columbia need help, our dedicated professionals are available to help 24/7. Such was the case this afternoon when Humane Rescue Alliance Animal Control Officer, Ted Deppner, transported a bald eagle fledgling to City Wildlife. The fledgling apparently fell or was forced out of its known nest in the United States National Arboretum in NE DC. The fledgling, found at 19th Street and Summit Street NE is currently being examined at City Wildlife. HRA, in partnership with DC Health, operates animal care and control in the District. Posted by Humane Rescue Alliance on Monday, July 30, 2018

One woman told Rauch she had seen the eagle in one of her trees but left it alone.

Bald eagles typically fledge the nest between 11 and 15 weeks of age. Rauch said eagles will often jump up and down in the nest to build up their wing muscles as they prepare to take their first flight.

Valor, he said, just wasn’t quite ready.

Animal control crews figured the eaglet could use a little checking on. So they took him to City Wildlife’s facilities and had him examined by their vet. She found that he seemed fine and had no obvious injuries, just some ruffled feathers. Rauch said it looked as though the eaglet hadn’t eaten in a few days but otherwise seemed okay.

Paula Goldberg, executive director of City Wildlife, said they are working with Rauch and experts from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to figure out the “best path” for Valor at this point. She said he “may be too old to put back in the nest.”

“For now, we are watching him to make sure that he is stable and eating, and hoping there are no surprises.”

Valor’s sibling, Victory, has fledged the nest and is seen coming and going from it.

Rauch said it seemed that Valor may have fallen out of the nest too early. He said it is important for eagles to fledge the nest and learn to hunt with their parents and come back into the nest.

Wildlife experts said they are watching Valor at their facility to make sure he’s okay to go back to the nest. Getting him there will not be an easy task, according to Rauch, because the bird is large and the nest is high in the tree.

Last year, animal experts had to help a bald eagle after its leg got caught in a branch at a nest on the arboretum grounds. Two professional climbers helped rescue it after it got its leg “lodged in a Y-shaped stick” in the nest that sat 80 feet off the ground.

Rauch said he expects that Valor will be fine.

“He just wasn’t quite there,” Rauch said in terms of Valor trying to leave the nest. “It wasn’t ready.”