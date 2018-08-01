

Paul Manafort goes on trial for a second day Wednesday. (Reuters/Bill Hennessy)

Paul Manafort, President Trump’s onetime campaign chairman, is on trial in federal court in Alexandria on bank and tax fraud charges. Prosecutors allege he failed to pay taxes on millions he made from his work for a Russia-friendly Ukrainian political party, then lied to get loans when the cash stopped coming in.

The case is being prosecuted by the special counsel investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. We will have live coverage throughout the second day of proceedings.

[Day One recap: Prosecutors say Manafort’s wealth was fueled by lies to IRS and banks]

9:10 a.m.: The scene from Day One: A relaxed Manafort at the eye of the Russia storm



Protesters Gayelynn Taxey, from left, Matt Rogers and Danny Hastings, stand in front of the Alexandria federal courthouse outside Paul Manafort’s trial Tuesday. (AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Satellite TV trucks lined the outside the federal courthouse in Alexandria. Nearby, a protester waved a sign that said “Russia Ties” that combined the Russian flag and Donald Trump’s signature wide neckties. Inside, a bomb sniffing dog moved through a packed courtroom.

The nation’s most highly anticipated trial in recent memory was about to get underway Tuesday. And Paul Manafort, the man who sits at the eye of the Russia investigation storm, looked relaxed as he sat at the defense table in a black suit, white shirt and gray tie surrounded by a phalanx of attorneys.

[Manafort on trial: A scorched-earth prosecutor and not a mention of Trump]

As the day wore on, he occasionally joked with his legal team and appeared engaged with his defense. While the jury was being selected Tuesday morning, Manafort leaned toward one attorney seated on his left and then another on his right, seemingly giving his input on which jurors the defense should strike. He could be heard saying one of the juror’s numbers at one point.

Manafort’s wife sat just behind him in the first row of the courtroom, although he rarely turned to engage with her or peak at the throng of reporters, who made up the bulk of the crowd sitting in the audience. They dodged in and out of the courtroom to file feeds.

If Manafort did not appear phased by the gravity of the moment, some of the jurors did. They reported for jury duty Tuesday morning, only to find themselves thrust into the national spotlight.

Some looked stricken after they were called to sit in the jury box, during jury selection. Others breathed visible sighs of relief after they were dismissed from the same box, figuring they had been passed over.

Manafort jury pool so far: Largely white, appears to be well-educated, and have gov connections -- not surprising for Northern Virginia. Attorneys, software developers and other government workers in mix. — justin jouvenal (@jjouvenal) July 31, 2018

The drama was high, but often punctuated by moments of humor.

“I hope you will not hurry to slit your wrists,” Judge Ellis joked to the jury, after they were selected. “There is a positive side — the court will provide your lunch each day.”

Soon, the trial was underway.

9 a.m.: What to expect on Day Two of the Manafort trial

Prosecutors and defense attorneys made notable progress on the first day of the Manafort trial. They picked a jury, delivered opening statements and finished questioning their first witness. So what will Day Two bring?

Prosecutors expect their first witness will be Daniel Rabin, a political consultant who worked with Paul Manafort in Ukraine. Rabin – through his firm, Rabin Strasberg, worked with Manafort during several elections there, and Manafort’s firm paid Rabin’s about $350,000 in 2012 for its work.

The two men’s names come up in proposed trial exhibits from 2010 to 2014, in discussions of campaign ads and a video commemorating the UEFA Euro 2012 soccer championship.

“These draft spots are more political than uplifting,” Manafort wrote Rabin of the Democratic consultant’s proposal for that tournament, which was hosted by Ukraine and Poland. Manafort said he wanted something more like Ronald Reagan’s “old ‘Morning in America’ spots in 1984 that was built on the strength of the country and people and hope. . . . We need something less obvious.”

Prosecutors seem to be providing jurors a broad outline of Manafort’s work in Ukraine. That is important because, according to prosecutors, it was working there that helped make Manafort rich, and it was that money on which Manafort failed to pay taxes.

Prosecutors said on Tuesday they would demonstrate Manafort’s wealth was propped up by years of lies to all those around him. Manafort’s defense team said their client was a victim of Richard Gates, his longtime business partner who pleaded guilty to conspiracy and lying to the FBI and is expected to be prosecutors’ star witness against Gates.

Testimony should get underway at 9:30 a.m. An FBI agent is also expected to testify Wednesday.