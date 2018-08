APD Officers are out shutting down streets all over Alexandria for FLOODING. Make smart decisions, do NOT drive or walk through standing water! pic.twitter.com/Zf40PTbTzV — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) August 2, 2018

Authorities warned of flooding Thursday as rain again swept through the already drenched D.C. region.

[Updates: Flood warning for D.C. as heavy storms drench area]

In a tweet posted at 3:10 p.m., Alexandria police warned that streets would be closed “all over” as more rain falls. Arlington, part of Maryland’s Montgomery County and the District were also under flood warnings.