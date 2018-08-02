

Paul Manafort goes is on trial for a third day. (Bill Hennessy/Reuters)

Paul Manafort, President Trump’s onetime campaign chairman, is on trial in federal court in Alexandria on bank and tax fraud charges. Prosecutors allege he failed to pay taxes on millions he made from his work for a Russia-friendly Ukrainian political party, then lied to get loans when the cash stopped coming in.

The case is being prosecuted by the special counsel investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. We’ll have live updates from the courtroom throughout the day.

9:58 a.m.: Prosecution has ‘every intention’ of calling Richard Gates as witness

Prosecutor Greg Andres said Thursday he plans to call Paul Manafort’s business partner, Richard Gates, as a witness in the trial.

“We have absolutely put him on the witness list,” Andres told Judge T.S. Ellis III Thursday morning. “We have every intention to call him as a witness.”

The announcement comes one day after Assistant U.S. Attorney Uzo Asonye caught Ellis off guard when he told the judge that Gates “may testify in this case, he may not.” He said prosecutors were interested in shortening the trial and would make the decision to call him based on how the evidence unfolded. Before that, Gates was expected to be prosecutors’ star witness.

Gates had been charged in the same indictment as Manafort. He pleaded guilty earlier this year to conspiracy and lying to the FBI and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors. Manafort’s defense also has made him a focal point of their strategy, accusing him of embezzling from Manafort and committing fraud to cover his own tracks.

9:53 a.m.: Judge addresses evidence of luxury goods, and jabs at special counsel team

Judge T.S. Ellis III opened court Thursday by addressing a prosecution brief that argued the importance of Manafort’s luxury spending to their case — though he did not offer definitive guidance about how much of that type of evidence they will be allowed to enter.



A jacket of Manafort’s. (Courtesy of the Special Counsel’s Office)

The government is “allowed to introduce amounts of money he had,” Ellis said. “What I have not permitted is to gild the lily.”

He noted in particular that it was irrelevant what Manafort spent his money on.

“It wouldn’t matter if he spent the money on Men’s Wearhouse clothes,” he said, adding that some luxury items might color jurors against Manafort.

“All the evidence of the fancy suits really is irrelevant and besmirches the defendant,” he said. “Most of us don’t have designer suits, we don’t have pagodas … it engenders some resentment.”

Ellis appeared to be referring to the pergola, a sort-of wooden trellis that typically creates shade, that a witness testified Wednesday he built for Manafort’s daughter.

Ellis said that if the defense argued that Manafort did not spend the money, the government could go into more detail in a rebuttal case, though he said he doubted that would happen. He said jurors will presumably soon learn that Manafort did not pay taxes on the income, which, in his view, is the relevant issue.

The judge then jabbed at special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s team of prosecutors, saying “I might have started there had I been the government, but that’s your choice.”

9:30 a.m.: Will Richard Gates testify? Almost certainly, former federal prosecutor says



Richard Gates, center, arrives at the federal courthouse in D.C. earlier this year. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

A prosecutor suggested Wednesday that Richard Gates, Paul Manafort’s former business partner who pleaded guilty in the case, might not testify. The comment stunned those in the courtroom who had expected Gates to be a star witness.

But a former prosecutor from the Eastern District of Virginia said he would not read too much into the remark.

“I would be shocked if they didn’t” call Gates, said Timothy Belevetz, who is now a partner at the firm Holland & Knight. “If you’ve got a witness who’s really going to be testifying about something that no one else will — transactions, conversations, emails that no one else can put into context — you’re going to want that person to testify.”

Belevetz said that Assistant U.S. Attorney Uzo Asonye’s comment should be understood in context: he was being challenged on the need to enter a piece of evidence that another witness would testify about later. Belevetz said Asonye did what any prosecutor would in “preserving his options.”

“What’s he going to say? ‘You’re right, your honor, I’ll discontinue this line of questioning?'” Belevetz said.

Belevetz said there’s no reason to believe defense attorneys’ plan to put all blame on Gates would have any impact on prosecutors.

“That’s of course what the defense would do,” he said. “That’s criminal defense 101.”

Belevetz also said he did not think the judge’s aggressive interventions to limit evidence of Manafort’s lavish spending would rattle prosecutors.

“I think the government’s going to ultimately able to go back and fix any damage that’s been created here,” he said. They will do so, he said, by telling jurors, “it doesn’t much matter what you spend the money [on] that you acquired by cheating on your taxes. So let’s focus on these false income tax statements, let’s focus on the false mortgage applications.”

Judge T.S. Ellis III is known for taking lawyers to task, although he tends to be tougher on defense attorneys than prosecutors during trials.

“His general reputation is that while he’s harder than most judges are on the parties … at the end of the day he’s usually harder on the defense,” Belevetz said. “This may be a bit out of character in terms of the way he typically interfaces with the government. But this is a high profile case and Judge Ellis has always been interested in running a clean and efficient trial, and I think that’s what we were seeing here.”

9:20 a.m.: Pictures of Manafort’s extravagant clothes are made public, as prosecutors press for more evidence of luxurious lifestyle



The special counsel’s office late Wednesday released to the public a collection of photographs showing the colorful, high-end suits prosecutors say Paul Manafort bought using money in foreign bank accounts. Those are presumably admitted pieces of evidence that jurors will be allowed to see. But there still seems to be debate about just how much they will be allowed to show jurors in court, and whether they can enter even more photographs to bolster their case.



The apparent ostrich jacket that Manafort bought. (Courtesy of the Special Counsel’s Office)

On Thursday morning, the special counsel’s office filed a motion in court asking Judge T.S. Ellis III for an “opportunity to further explain why such evidence is directly relevant to the elements of the charged offenses and its probative value is not substantially outweighed by the danger of unfair prejudice.” Ellis had repeatedly admonished prosecutors not to dwell on Manafort’s luxurious lifestyle and blocked them from showing jurors pictures and other documents in court.

The special counsel’s office argued in the Thursday morning court filing that type of evidence was “directly relevant” to the crimes of which Manafort is accused, because it shows that Manafort acted “willfully,” and the money used to pay for the items “came directly from the unreported foreign bank accounts where Manafort deposited his foreign consulting income.”

Prosecutors also argued that the luxurious nature of the purchases was important because it helped inform their narrative of the case. That Manafort “had an expensive lifestyle that required lots of money to maintain is important proof as to why he would commit the bank frauds,” prosecutors wrote. They wrote that they intend to show Manafort “had grown accustomed to his material wealth,” and when his income declined in 2014, “he resorted to bank fraud as a means to maintain his lifestyle.”

Prosecutors wrote that asking witnesses about the documents, without showing them to jurors, “could expose the government to appellate risk.”

The evidence the special counsel’s office made public is itself notable. Along with the pictures of the suits themselves, prosecutors released invoices showing Manafort bought a $15,000 ostrich jacket, as well as $9,500 ostrich vest and an $18,500 jacket made of python skin.



Another of Manafort’s suits. (Courtesy of the Special Counsel’s Office)

They also released a handwritten list of Manafort’s auto insurance contacts, showing that in addition to a Mercedes and a Land Rover he had a Chrysler Town & Country and an Aston Martin. They released a copy of Manafort’s passport, with stamps showing many visits to Ukraine.

And they released memos on his finances, including one to Ukrainian President Victor Yanukovych’s chief of staff, Serhiy Lyovochkin, in April 2013 that prosecutors were repeatedly blocked from showing in court. Manafort was asking the chief of staff for $4.4 million.

“My exposure is considerably more than the amount due now. It is over $5,000,000. I am really hurting. I cannot carry this big of a load. It is hurting me and my family,” Manafort wrote. In two months, he said, he would need to pay members of the so-called “Hapsburg Group” — a group of European ex-politicians prosecutors say were hired to lobby secretly on Ukraine — as well as other consultants. “That is why I need the old money now. I cannot carry this much, never mind even more,” he said. “This is why a partial payment won’t work now. It could have worked 3 months ago when it was originally supposed to be paid because I was not out of pocket so much. Now, however, I am at a personal breaking point.”

In another email exchange, Manafort apologizes to suitmaker Alan Katzman for a late payment of $81,500.

“It puts a tremendous strain on us,” Katzman said of Manafort’s unpaid bills.

“I apologize for the delays but there is nothing I can do,” Manafort writes. “The international banking situation has been chaotic for the last 4 months with no signs of changing.”

Depending on what Ellis decides, it is possible prosecutors could enter even more evidence, including pictures of Manafort’s home renovations. They also might be allowed to show what they have already released publicly to jurors in court.

9 a.m.: What to expect on Day 3 of the Manafort trial

Prosecutors and defense attorneys have now questioned nine witnesses, laying out for jurors how President Trump’s former campaign chairman paid for his luxurious lifestyle via wire transfers from foreign bank accounts. Sometimes at the irritation of the judge, clothiers have described Manafort’s expensive taste in suits, and home renovators have described the work they did to improve property owned by Manafort and his family.

So what will Day 3 bring?

Prosecutors say they first intend to question a few more vendors who can describe purchases Manafort made. That testimony is important not just because it demonstrates Manafort’s wealth, but it connects him to the vast amounts of money that flowed through foreign bank accounts and – by prosecutors’ account – was not properly reported and taxed.



The jackets prosecutors say Paul Manafort purchased from luxury clothing stores. (Courtesy of the Special Counsel’s Office/Reuters).

Next, prosecutors say they will call to the witness stand bookkeepers and tax accountants, who can speak in detail about Manafort’s finances and what he paid to the government. That testimony will be key to showing Manafort’s involvement in what prosecutors say amounted to fraud, but Manafort largely blames that fraud on his former deputy, Richard Gates.

It remains to be seen whether and when Gates will testify. A prosecutor suggested Wednesday that it was not a foregone conclusion that Gates would take the stand, as the government speeds to finish its case next week. But Gates, who was charged in the same indictment as Manafort and later pleaded guilty to conspiracy and lying to the FBI, would seem too crucial a witness not to call. If prosecutors are to be believed, he could speak directly to the wrongdoing Manafort committed. That is because, according to prosecutors, he was a part of it.

Testimony resumes at 9:30 a.m.