Ten baby opossums wandering near I-95 in #Hanover, #VA crossed paths w/ Trps. MacDougall & Fleenor in the nick of time.



Lost w/o their mom, who had sadly been struck, troopers scooped up the cute critters & took them to Area Rehabbers Klub in #Powhatan to get the care they need. pic.twitter.com/zOPuyADWGM — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) August 2, 2018

The baby opossums had been left orphaned after their mama was struck and killed by a vehicle in Virginia. So two state troopers decided to help.

Virginia State Police said two troopers helped the 10 baby opossums after they were found wandering near Interstate 95 in Hanover, Va.

The animals were lost and without their mother, read a Twitter post, so the troopers “scooped up the cute critters.” They took them to an area rehab center so they could be cared for, officials said.

