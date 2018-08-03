

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort stands in a court room sketch, on the opening day of his trial on bank and tax fraud charges stemming from special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, in Alexandria. (Bill Hennessy/Reuters)

Paul Manafort, President Trump’s onetime campaign chairman, is on trial in federal court in Alexandria on bank and tax fraud charges. Prosecutors allege he failed to pay taxes on millions he made from his work for a Russia-friendly Ukrainian political party, then lied to get loans when the cash stopped coming in.

The case is being prosecuted by the special counsel investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. We’ll have live coverage here throughout Day 4 of the trial.

8:57 a.m.: What to Expect Day 4

On the third day of Paul Manafort’s trial, jurors heard more testimony and reviewed more evidence about his lavish lifestyle. They learned he had a $20,000 video and karaoke system installed in one of his homes, and that he spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on landscaping that included a flower bed in the shape of the letter “M.” As they had been on previous days, jurors were told the purchases were paid for with wired money from foreign bank accounts.

Jurors also for the first time heard from two of the people Manafort tasked with handling his finances – a bookkeeper and an accountant. The bookkeeper began to describe the bank fraud of which Manafort is accused. The accountant’s testimony is expected to continue Friday. He is the 13th witness to testify.

As the trial enters its fourth day, the biggest question will be when Rick Gates, Manafort’s business partner, will take the stand. Prosecutors had earlier in the trial suggested his testifying was not a foregone conclusion, but they affirmed Wednesday that they intend to call him to the witness stand. His testimony will be critical. Gates was accused in the same indictment as Manafort, and prosecutors will rely on him to describe the fraud they say he and his partner carried out.

Manafort’s defense, meanwhile, has sought to cast Gates as a liar who embezzled from Manafort and then tried to cover his tracks. Gates pleaded guilty to conspiracy and lying to the FBI earlier this year.

Through witnesses, prosecutors have laid out the broad outlines of their case. They say Manafort got rich based on work in Ukraine, lived extravagantly while paying no taxes on the money, and then – when the worked dried up – committed bank fraud to maintain his lifestyle. But witnesses still need to fill in some of the details and demonstrate more forcefully that Manafort sought to deceive banks and the IRS.

Testimony is set to resume at 9:30 a.m.

9:24 A.M.: Prosecutors: We’re going to need to use charts



This courtroom sketch depicts Paul Manafort, seated right row second from right, together with his lawyers, the jury, seated left, and the U.S. District Court Judge T.S. Ellis III, back center, listening to Assistant U.S. Attorney Uzo Asonye, standing, during opening arguments in the trial of President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Manafort’s on tax evasion and bank fraud charges. (Dana Verkouteren /AP)

The special counsel’s office on Friday morning told a federal judge they intend to use “summary charts” to help explain their complicated case against Paul Manafort.

The brief request lays out the breadth of investigative work the special counsel conducted in investigating Manafort. Prosecutors wrote that an FBI forensic accountant reviewed “tens of thousands of documents containing thousands of entries, from approximately 20 financial institutions and 35 companies” to make the charts, which prosecutors said summarize Manafort’s purchases and payments from foreign and U.S. bank accounts.

They said they are alleging that Manafort controlled “17 domestic entities, 12 Cypriot entities, and three other foreign entities, and he “caused over 200 wires to be sent from those entities to domestic bank accounts, entities, or vendors.”

Judge T.S. Ellis III still has to approve the request. Prosecutors wrote that this was the “prototypical” case to do so because of its complexity.

9:46 A.M.: Special counsel attorney gets guilty plea (no, it’s not Paul Manafort)

An attorney for the special counsel’s office appeared in court early Friday as part of a hearing on a guilty plea. But no, it wasn’t Paul Manafort.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Uzo Asonye, one of the lawyer’s prosecuting Manafort, is working an unrelated case at the same time. Asonye was there to hear a guilty plea from a contractor, who admitted to falsifying tests on the D.C. area’s Metro’s Silver Line project.

“Doing double duty, Mr. Asonye,” Judge T.S. Ellis III joked at the outset. Later he asked if Asonye was familiar with a recent Supreme Court ruling on restitution.

Asonye, whom Ellis has chided and interrupted throughout the Manafort trial, responded, “I’m always available to be educated by the court.”