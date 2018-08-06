

Paul Manafort arrives at the Alexandria Federal Courthouse in Alexandria, Va., with his wife, Kathleen, on March 8. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Paul Manafort, President Trump’s onetime campaign chairman, is on trial in federal court in Alexandria on bank and tax fraud charges. Prosecutors allege that he failed to pay taxes on millions he made from his work for a Russia-friendly Ukrainian political party, then lied to get loans when the cash stopped coming in.

The case is being prosecuted by the special counsel investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. We’ll have live coverage here throughout Day 5 of the trial.

2:14 p.m.: Attorney tries to highlight complexity of Manafort’s finances, Gates role

In his early questioning of accountant Cindy Laporta Monday, defense attorney Kevin Downing seemed to be trying to highlight two themes.

Paul Manafort’s finances were so complicated that sorting through them each year was a chore even for his accountants. And Rick Gates was deeply involved in the process.

Downing asked Laporta about various properties Manafort owned in New York, highlighting how each year their status seemed to change. Sometimes they were used as rentals, sometimes as personal homes and frequently each was being renovated, Laporta testified.

“It was difficult to follow,” she said.

Prosecutors have accused Manafort of deceiving banks about the status of his properties to help him get loans. But Downing sought to cast as mere mistakes what prosecutors view as intentional misrepresentations.

Under Downing’s questioning, Laporta also conceded that she “relied on Rick Gates’s facts” as to how each property was used.

The testimony is important because prosecutors must prove Manafort was knowingly deceiving banks and the IRS. If jurors are to conclude that Manafort was merely sloppy with his finances – Laporta testified she was often getting materials close to when filings were due – that could benefit his defense. Laporta’s testimony about Gates, too, is somewhat helpful to defense attorneys, as they have sought to blame Manafort’s business partner for any wrongdoing.

1:55 p.m.: Testimony resumes with Manafort’s attorney taking aim at accountant’s work



This courtroom sketch depicts Paul Manafort, fourth from right, standing with his attorneys in front of U.S. district Judge T.S. Ellis III, center rear, and the selected jury, seated left, during the jury selection of his trial on July 31, 2018. (Dana Verkouteren/AP)

Kevin Downing’s cross-examination of accountant Cindy Laporta began as expected with him casting blame on both the accounting firm Kositzka, Wicks & Co. and Rick Gates for any issues with Manafort’s tax and loan documents.

First Downing asked why Laporta, who described herself as specializes in audits, was in charge of Manafort’s tax returns. She said that she worked with Philip Ayliff and a team on Manafort’s taxes, which is standard at the firm.

Next, Downing asked whether it was “quite a chore” to get Manfort’s financial information, and whether the team often ran up against deadlines and was frustrated by the disorganized, inefficient process.

“Yes,” Laporta responded.

She also agreed that they often went to Gates for that information.

“There came a point in time when you didn’t believe what Mr. Gates was saying to you?” Downing asked.

“That is correct,” Laporta replied.

1:15 p.m.: Key exhibits from Manafort’s trial so far

The special counsel has entered into evidence dozens of emails and financial documents. The emails are key to their case, because several show Paul Manafort participating in conversations involving financial claims his former accountant Cindy Laporta has testified were fraudulent.

Manafort’s deputy, Rick Gates, was the driving force in most of these conversations. It was Gates who emailed Laporta and other accountants in 2015 about adjusting a loan to save Manafort money on his taxes. It was Gates who asked to edit Manafort’s 2015 Profit & Loss Statement to reflect $2.6 million in as-yet unreported income. And it was Gates who drafted a loan forgiveness letter Laporta described as fake.

But in an October 2016 email, Manafort himself sent what his bookkeeper testified was a false Profit & Loss Statement to the Federal Savings Bank, showing more than $3 million in income. Laporta asked Gates in an email about a $1.9 million loan from Telmar Investments, which prosecutors describe as a shell company; Gates forwarded the question to Manafort. He was included on emails claiming a $1.5 million loan from another alleged shell company had been forgiven.

Emails also show Manafort discussing renting out a property he owned with his family in Lower Manhattan and later getting a loan on that property; Laporta testified that he instructed her to call it a second home to get a better rate.

In 2009, Manafort was on an email chain in which another accountant who testified last week, Philip Ayliff, asked Manafort about international wire transfers and warning that the Treasury Department has “really clamped down on these disclosures.” The following year, it was Manafort who emailed Ayliff to say he had no foreign accounts.

The documents also paint a picture of Manafort as financially strapped in 2016, the same year he volunteered to work for Donald Trump’s campaign for free. In an April 2016 email, his bookkeeper says his consulting firm’s health insurance policy is about to be canceled because it hasn’t been paid. In the 2016 financial documents she prepared, the firm is losing hundreds of thousands of dollars a month — more than $600,000 by August and more than $1 million by the end of the year.

1:02 p.m.: It appears that prosecutors may call Rick Gates to testify today



Rick Gates, center, arrives at the Prettyman Federal Courthouse on Jan. 16 in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

With the trial scheduled to resume at 1 p.m., a representative from the special counsel’s office has just carted a stack of boxes into the courtroom. In a sign that prosecutors may plan to call Rick Gates to testify later today, two of the boxes are labeled “Gates.”

The courtroom is jam-packed, probably in anticipation of Gates’s testimony, with spectators having lined up for seats more than an hour in advance. Paul Manafort’s wife is again seated in the front row.

Read Devlin Barret’s report on this coming showdown from today’s Post:

12:59 p.m.: What Cindy Laporta’s immunity means and why it matters

Paul Manafort’s trial resumes Monday afternoon with the cross-examination of accountant Cindy Laporta. Just before recessing court Friday, Judge T.S. Ellis III told Manafort’s defense team that they were “not limited” in how they used the fact that Laporta is testifying under immunity from prosecution.

The “use immunity” order signed by Ellis compels Laporta to testify. Recognizing that she would invoke her Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination, it says the Department of Justice has granted Laporta “immunity from the use against her in any criminal case of any testimony or other information compelled under such an order, or any information directly or indirectly derived from such testimony or other information.”

That means Laporta can’t be prosecuted using what she said in court or any of the documents she handed over to the special counsel. On Friday, she testified that she helped falsify financial documents to save Manafort money on his taxes and get loans from banks. Manafort directed the fraud, she testified, along with his deputy, Rick Gates.

Defense attorneys will probably argue that Laporta is only saying what the special counsel wants to hear to avoid prosecution herself.

Laporta is the first of five potential witnesses testifying under immunity orders. Conor O’Brien worked with her at the firm KWC and was on a conference call in which Gates said Manafort’s income taxes were too high and should be brought down by inflating the size of a loan. “The loan amount may need to be changed,” he wrote.

Prosecutors have pared down their case at Judge Ellis’s urging, and if Laporta covered everything O’Brien would have testified about, he might not be called.

The other immunized potential witnesses are Jim Brennan and Dennis Raico, both employees of the Federal Savings Bank, and Donna Duggan, an insurance broker. All were involved in Manafort’s efforts to secure loans.

12:30 p.m.: What to expect day 5



Kevin Downing, attorney for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, arrives at the Albert V. Bryan U.S. Courthouse for the second day of Manafort’s trial last week. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Prosecutors laid out a substantial portion of their case against Paul Manafort in the trial’s first week. They showed jurors how Manafort lived large in the early 2000s — buying designer suits and expensive home renovations with money he made working from a pro-Russia presidential candidate in Ukraine — but then struggled as the candidate was chased from his home country, and his payments to Manafort dried up.

Prosecutors concluded the week with damaging testimony from one of Manafort’s former accountants, who admitted that, as Manafort struggled to maintain his lavish lifestyle, she knowingly submitted false information to the IRS and to banks so her client could save money in taxes or qualify for loans.

The accountant, Cindy Laporta, testified under a grant of immunity, and essentially admitted to participating in the tax and bank fraud of which Manafort is accused.

As week two begins, all eyes will be on Rick Gates — Manafort’s former business partner and the presumed star witness for the prosecution. While Manafort’s accountant described submitting false information to benefit Manafort, she often did so in consultation with Gates. Gates will have to explain what was going on behind the scenes between him and Manafort.

Gates’s testimony could be critical to the prosecution’s bid to show that Manafort acted intentionally to deceive banks and the IRS. But it will be equally important for Manafort’s defense, which has said Gates was the one who engineered the fraud of which Manafort is accused because he was embezzling money from Manafort’s company and trying to cover his tracks.

Prosecutors have said they could rest their case as early as this week. Testimony resumes at 1 p.m., when defense attorneys will get their first opportunity to question Laporta.