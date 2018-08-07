

Former Trump campaign official Rick Gates, left, and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort on December 11, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

Paul Manafort, President Trump’s onetime campaign chairman, is on trial in federal court in Alexandria on bank and tax fraud charges. Prosecutors allege he failed to pay taxes on millions he made from his work for a Russia-friendly Ukrainian political party, then lied to get loans when the cash stopped coming in.

The case is being prosecuted by the special counsel investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. We’ll have live coverage here throughout Day 6 of the trial.

9:00 a.m.: What to expect Day 6



Rick Gates at the Prettyman Federal Courthouse in Washington, D.C. in November. (Shawn Thew/Shutterstock)

Rick Gates will take the stand again Tuesday, and prosecutors said they expect to question their star witness for another three hours. After that, Paul Manafort’s defense attorneys will get their turn to inquire of Gates. Factoring in breaks and lunch, his testimony could be the only that jurors hear on Tuesday.

Gates is a pivotal witness, and already, his testimony has been explosive. He conceded that he committed crimes with Manafort — crimes which he described to the FBI and prosecutors in 20 meetings to prepare for his testimony. But Gates also admitted committing wrongdoing all on his own, including embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from his former business partner.

For prosecutors, Gates’s testimony is key to proving that Manafort knowingly defrauded banks and the IRS and failed to file required documents. While Manafort’s accountant recently testified she believed she was submitting fraudulent documents on Manafort’s behalf, Gates can say conclusively what Manafort knew about that, and what directions Manafort gave.

For defense attorneys, Gates is an equally pivotal witness. They have essentially hinged their case on tearing him down, asserting that he committed fraud to hide his own wrongdoing, then cut a plea deal.

Whether jurors believe Gates will be critical, though the prosecution’s case does not necessarily rise and fall with his testimony. Prosecutors already have introduced emails showing Manafort was copied as some fraud seemed to be discussed, and they say they will show jurors more evidence to support Gates’s account.

Testimony resumes at 9:30 a.m.