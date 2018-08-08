Paul Manafort, President Trump’s onetime campaign chairman, is on trial in federal court in Alexandria on bank and tax fraud charges. Prosecutors allege that he failed to pay taxes on millions he made from his work for a Russia-friendly Ukrainian political party, then lied to get loans when the cash stopped coming in.

The case is being prosecuted by the special counsel investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

9:25 a.m.: Gates wasn’t actually asked about having an affair. He admitted that on his own.

On Tuesday, defense attorney Kevin Downing appeared to press Rick Gates to admit he had an extramarital affair as part of the effort to discredit his testimony against Paul Manafort. But a transcript of a bench conference held before the cross-examination shows that Downing hadn’t planned to get into Gates’s infidelity.

“The government raised an issue whether or not we were going to cross-examine Mr. Gates about specific acts of marital infidelity,” Downing told Judge T.S. Ellis III. “We don’t plan on doing that, but we plan on questioning him about what we call his, you know, separate secret life and how … it relates to money he had stolen, embezzled, and things that he was doing, but specifically as to infidelity, we do not think we’re going to get into that.”

Prosecutor Greg Andres had objected to the defense using the affair against Gates, saying the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled “that if somebody cheats on their wife or whatever, it’s not necessarily indicative of truthfulness.”

Downing said his point was not that Gates cheated on his wife but that “he was leading a separate secret life from Mr. Manafort and from others” and that he embezzled from his boss to fund that lifestyle.

But as soon as Downing asked about “the secret life of Rick Gates,” the witness volunteered, “There was a period of time, almost ten years ago, when I had a relationship, yes. ”

When asked if he took “unauthorized expenses” from Manafort to fund the “separate secret life,” Gates replied, “yes, I acknowledge I had a period of time where I had another relationship.” But Gates said most of the money he spent on the affair came from his legitimate bonuses or from his family, and that most of the money he embezzled he shared with his wife.



Rick Gates leaves federal court in Washington in February. Gates returns to the witness stand for a third day this morning in the trial of former business partner Paul Manafort. (AP/Jose Luis Magana)

9:12 a.m.: Where is Andrew Weissmann?

Until the trial for Paul Manafort started, Andrew Weissmann had been one of the most prominent members of the prosecution team. He spoke in federal court in Virginia when Manafort pleaded not guilty to bank and tax fraud charges there, and defense attorneys accused him of leaking information to the press on Manafort before joining the special counsel’s office.

Behind the scenes, he was equally integral. Manafort business partner Rick Gates testified Tuesday that it was Weissmann who confronted him about a lie he had told special counsel investigators, and it was Weissmann who told him he would have to admit to that lie in an additional charge to keep his plea deal with the special counsel’s office alive.

But Weissmann has notably not questioned any witnesses at Manafort’s Virginia trial. He has not even sat at the prosecution table. When Weissmann has come to the courtroom — and he has not been spotted every day — he has sat alongside members of the public.

There is no reason to believe Weissmann’s absence is for nefarious reasons. The special counsel’s office has pushed back against the leak allegation, and while an FBI agent testified he was present at a meeting with AP reporters about Manafort, the agent said the AP was offered little more than a “no comment” and an acknowledgement that their reporters were generally on track.

It is possible Weissmann is preparing for Manafort’s next trial in D.C. — which touches on issues similar to those in Virginia but delves more deeply into Manafort’s work in Ukraine and the U.S. registration requirements associated with it. Weissmann made a filing in that case as recently as Monday.

A spokesman for the special counsel’s declined to comment.

9:00 a.m.: Day 6 recap and look ahead

Rick Gates is back on the stand for another hour of cross-examination Wednesday, as defense attorneys seek to paint him as far too compromised to offer credible testimony against his former boss.

Paul Manafort’s former “right-hand man” admitted Tuesday that he embezzled from their consulting firm, engaged in fraud, lied to the special counsel, and conducted an international extramarital affair.

He appeared to hedge at points, reluctant to speak plainly of his crimes. But he was consistent in saying he was now telling the truth and that there was a “strong record” to support his key assertions: that Manafort directed him to hide money from the IRS and fake financial documents to get bank loans.

Part of that record were several emails Manafort sent Gates. The first made clear Manafort was upset about his 2014 tax bill.

“WTF? How could I be blindsided by this. You told me you were on top of this,” he wrote Gates in April 2015. “This is a disaster.”

Gates testified that at Manafort’s direction he went on to reclassify some of the income as a loan to lower the taxes owed.

Another email from February 2016 had Manafort conversing with Gates about a loan forgiveness letter that both Gates and an accountant have testified was fraudulent. The loan was actually income disguised to lower Manafort’s taxes, he said, and then forgiven to help Manafort get a loan.

And later that year, while trying to get another loan, Manafort himself asked Gates for a version of the firm’s 2016 Profit & Loss Statement that could be edited, Gates testified. Manafort then sent to a bank a version of the statement that showed $3 million in profit that year rather than $600,000 in losses, Gates said in describing emails prosecutors presented in court.

Prosecutors will likely draw Gates back to those facts and away from his own misbehavior on redirect examination.

Here's The Post's Rachel Weiner summarizing the highlights of the day.