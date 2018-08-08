

Valor, a roughly 3-month-old bald eagle, had fallen from its nest at the U.S. National Arboretum in Northeast Washington. (Courtesy of Dan Rauch, D.C. Department of Energy and Environment)

A three-month-old bald eagle that was born in a nest at the U.S. National Arboretum in Northeast Washington had to be euthanized after officials found that it had contracted West Nile Virus.

Valor, the bald eagle, had come to the Tri-State Bird Rescue & Research facility after he fell from his nest last week. His sibling, Victory, had fledged the nest and done fine. But Valor was found by a passerby on a sidewalk in a nearby neighborhood.

He was rescued by wildlife officials and sent to the bird rescue facility to put on a little weight. Experts were hopeful he would be fine and could be put back in the nest. They wanted to put a few pounds on him and keep tabs to make sure he was fine. At first, he seemed like he had simply tried to fly from the nest too soon and maybe just wasn’t ready.

But after observation at the bird rescue facility, they said on Friday that his condition was “very poor.”

“This young bird is severely underweight and anemic; shows signs of long-standing nutritional and development issues.”

Tri-State Bird Rescue & Research, Inc. Valor arrived yesterday. We are sorry to report that his condition is very poor. This young bird is severely underweight and anemic; shows signs of long-standing nutritional & developmental issues. We’ll continue to do our best-update Monday pic.twitter.com/ELuJOuelAk — Mr. P & First Lady (@dceaglecam) August 3, 2018

For three days, they gave the bird intensive medical treatment and nutritional support but Valor didn’t improve. On Tuesday, they euthanized him.

Valor was born May 3 to Mr. President and the First Lady. The pair of bald eagles has nested at a tree on the grounds of the arboretum just off New York Avenue NE for years. They had another eaglet and it was named Victory.

But Valor slipped and fell from a branch of the tree where his family nested at the end of July and he was found about six blocks away on a sidewalk.

[Young bald eagle falls from nest, found on sidewalk in Northeast Washington]

Dan Rauch, the city’s wildlife biologist, eventually found him in the carver Terrace apartment community. He was confused and appeared upset, according to Rauch. He had no obvious signs of injury but looked like he hadn’t eaten in a few days so wildlife rescuers took him in to keep a check on him.

They planned to put him back in his nest, thinking he had maybe tried to fledge the nest maybe before he was ready. Eagles often fledge the nest and learn to hunt with their parents and come back into the nest.

But Valor’s health didn’t improve.



Valor, a bald eagle that fell from its nest at the U.S. Arboretum, is cared for at a bird rescue center in Delaware. (Courtesy of @dceaglecam/City Wildlife)

On its Facebook page, the bird rescue group in Delaware wrote, “the lack of improvement in Valor’s neurologic symptoms after a week of aggressive supportive care led us to the decision to humanely end Valor’s suffering before his condition deteriorated further.” Blood tests found the bird had contracted West Nile virus and that was likely the cause of his symptoms.

The bird rescue and research center has treated 300 bald eagles and 10,000 other wild birds over the past five years.

[A baby bald ealge hurt itself, so climbers scaled an 80-foot tree to help]

Valor, they said, was “slow to respond to stimuli and displayed no signs of improvement” after a week of being treated, they said. He had to be force-fed, was extremely lethargic and had “head and body tremors — signs of advancing West Nile disease.”

They said they believed it was “extremely unlikely that he would recover.”

“Subjecting him to further treatment, handling, and captivity and prolonging his suffering would have been inhumane and contrary to our principles as wildlife rehabilitators.” A necropsy will be done, officials said.

On Twitter, the American Eagle Foundation — which runs the dceaglecam.org that shows the nest where the eagles at the arboretum nest — showed a picture of Victory, Valor’s sibling. Sitting alone on a branch high up, appearing a bit sad.

It read, “Victory downcast perhaps realizing the perch won’t ever be shared with Valor.”