Paul Manafort, President Trump’s onetime campaign chairman, is on trial in federal court in Alexandria on bank and tax fraud charges. Prosecutors allege that he failed to pay taxes on millions he made from his work for a Russia-friendly Ukrainian political party, then lied to get loans when the cash stopped coming in.

The case is being prosecuted by the special counsel investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

10:37 a.m.: Documents show Manafort claimed Manhattan property was a ‘second residence’ in obtaining $3.4 million loan

With their first witness of the day, prosecutors sought to detail how Paul Manafort defrauded Citizens Bank – obtaining a $3.4 million loan in part by falsely claiming a property he owned in New York was a second residence, rather than a rental property.

Mortgage loan assistant Melinda James, who works at Citizens Bank, described for jurors how in 2016 Manafort sought what is known as a $3.4 million cash-out refinance on a property he owned on 29 Howard St. in lower Manhattan. What that means, James testified, is Manafort was essentially seeking to refinance so he could get cash for the equity in the property.

[Meet Manafort’s century-old forefather: The king of lobbyists liked fancy suits too]

As he questioned James, Assistant U.S. Attorney Uzo Asonye flashed for jurors the mortgage documents Manafort signed and emails Manafort wrote attaching documents to support his loan application. That is important because defense attorneys have sought to cast blame for the fraud of which Manafort is accused on his business partner, Rick Gates.

For this particular loan, jurors saw emails demonstrating Manafort’s direct involvement. James testified that Manafort told her she could talk to Gates if Manafort himself wasn’t available, but she typically copied Manafort on emails, because the loan was for him.

Asonye repeatedly flashed instances in which Manafort affixed his signature to passages asserting that the information he was submitting was accurate, and that if he had knowingly provided something that was false, he could face civil or criminal penalties. On the documents, Manafort said the 29 Howard Street property was a “secondary residence” that generated no rental income.

James testified that though all the applications Manafort submitted indicated his property on 29 Howard St. was a second residence, her research indicated otherwise. She said that as she was processing the loan, she went to a website called StreetEasy to confirm the address.

“It was listed for rent,” James testified.

[From six homes to a city jail: Paul Manafort, who redefined lobbying, faces trial]

In addition to flashing documents showing Manafort signed papers falsely declaring the property was a second residence, prosecutors presented emails and correspondence from Manafort to show he had direct knowledge of the fraudulent transactions.

For example, Manafort emailed Citizens Bank on Jan. 21, 2016 to ask about the status of the loan.

“Has the appraisal been ordered?…What are the next steps,” Manafort wrote.

“Our research shows that the property was listed for rent (which it cannot be),” James’s boss wrote in a reply and requested additional documents.

In later correspondence, Manafort listed a lease agreement for the property that indicated his daughter and her husband at the time lived at the residence. In a Feb. 2, 2016, letter justifying why he was applying for the loan, Manafort said the Howard Street property “is used as a second home for us.”

Prosecutor Uzo Asonye, however, alluded to a 2015 tax return, in which the property was listed as a rental that generated about $100,000 in income.

James testified that had Manafort listed the Howard Street property as a rental, it could have impacted the outcome of his loan application.

10:01 a.m.: Judge Ellis begins court with mea culpa for outburst over expert

U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III has raked prosecutors from the special counsel’s office over the coals for the past week and a half. But on Thursday, he backed down, telling jurors to ignore one piece of criticism.



U.S. District Court Judge T.S. Ellis III is presiding, sometimes colorfully, over the trial of Paul Manafort. (Tracy Woodward/The Washington Post)

“I was critical of counsel for … allowing an expert to remain in the courtroom,” he said before testimony began. “You may put that aside… I may well have been wrong.”

On Wednesday, Ellis scolded prosecutors for calling an IRS expert who has sat through the trial in the gallery. Prosecutors filed a motion Thursday morning pointing out that the transcript backed up their understanding that Ellis had explicitly allowed the expert to do so.

“The Court’s sharp reprimand of government counsel in front of the jury on August 8 was therefore erroneous,” the prosecutors wrote. “And, while mistakes are a natural part of the trial process, the mistake here prejudiced the government by conveying to the jury that the government had acted improperly and had violated court rules or procedures. The exchange could very well lead the jury to reach two erroneous inferences: (a) that Mr. Welch’s testimony is not credible because he was improperly privy to the testimony of other witnesses, and (b) that the government sought to secure an unfair advantage by secreting its expert in the courtroom without permission…This prejudice should be cured.”

Ellis said Thursday that he had not actually read the transcript, which was attached to the government motion.

But, the judge said, “I was probably wrong.”

He added that he makes mistakes, “like any human — and this robe doesn’t make me any more than a human.”

He concluded, “Any criticism of counsel should be put aside — it doesn’t have anything to do with this case.”

Prosecutors then called their first witness, Melinda James. She said her name was previously Melinda Francis. According to emails already produced in court, Francis works at Citizens Bank.

9:25 a.m.: Thoughts on the Manafort jury, so far

As prosecutors near the end of their case, they likely have one question on their minds: What does the jury make of all of this? In their body language, the panel of six men and six women have offered few clues. But after observing them for the past two weeks, here’s what we can say:

1. They’re observant.

Many of the jurors have diligently taken notes throughout the proceedings, peering down into small monitors in front of them to scrutinize bank and tax documents. Even as the testimony turned from luxury suits and extramarital affairs to flow charts and accrual-based accounting, most, though not all, continued to listen intently to the witness and scribble in their court-provided notebooks. A few times, jurors rubbed their eyes during the wonky testimony — but that is probably to be expected given the subject matter.

[Who’s who at the Manafort trial]

2. They’re respectful of the judge

Judge T.S. Ellis III asks the jurors before court begins each day whether they were able to follow his instructions and not discuss the case with anyone. Some of the jurors respond loudly, “Yes, judge” or “Yes, your honor.” When Ellis makes jokes — and he has done so frequently throughout the proceedings — many of the jurors laugh vigorously. Even some bits he repeats — for example, telling jurors he hopes their lunch was “adequate” — have continued to draw chuckles from the panel.

3. They’re friendly with one another — for now

During the first week of the trial, the jury asked to bring in a birthday cake, apparently to celebrate one of their birthdays. On Wednesday, the group could be heard laughing loudly just before entering the courtroom. In the second week of the trial, the jurors seem to have developed some a friendly rapport — though they have been instructed not to discuss the case, so any divisions in how they feel about the case presumably have yet to be exposed.

9:05 a.m: Bring in the bankers

Wednesday’s testimony was focused on the tax fraud allegations against Paul Manafort. Based on the witnesses prosecutors have said they intend to call, Thursday will focus on the bank fraud they say he turned to after his Ukraine political work dried up.

Prosecutors say Manafort fraudulently secured more than $20 million dollars in bank loans by falsely inflating his income and failing to disclose debts. His former accountant Cindy Laporta has already testified that she participated in that fraud, as did his ex-employee Rick Gates. Prosecutors have pointed to an email in which Manafort sends to one bank a profit-and-loss statement his bookkeeper testified was inaccurate. Gates testified that he sent other falsified documents at Manafort’s request, and Laporta said she made false representations to banks after conversations with Manafort and Gates.

[Here are six things you need to know about Paul Manafort’s trial]

The last witness prosecutors called Wednesday before running out of time was Darin Evenson, who works at Airbnb according to his LinkedIn profile. Manafort is accused of falsely claiming a property he rented out on Airbnb was his second home in order to get a better rate on a loan.

[Manafort’s defense team takes parting shot at Rick Gates as star witness ends testimony]

Other witnesses yet to be called include several bank representatives, including two who were given immunity from prosecution. Those two potential witnesses come from Federal Savings Bank, whose CEO and chairman overlooked Manafort’s fraud in hopes of getting a job in the Trump administration, according to prosecutors from the Special Counsel’s Office.