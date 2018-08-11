

Veronica Youngblood, 33, is charged with murder after two juveniles were shot and one died in Fairfax County, Va., police said.

The child who was taken to the hospital after Sunday’s fatal shooting died early Saturday morning, Fairfax County police said in a news release.

Veronica Youngblood, 33, of McLean had already been charged with murder in the death of her 5-year-old daughter, Brooklynn Michelle Youngblood, who was found dead when police arrived. Police said they anticipate additional charges in the death of the second child, whom police did not identify.

The shooting occurred about 10:15 p.m. Sunday at an apartment in the Tysons area. Youngblood was taken into custody without incident in Leesburg on Sunday night, officials said.

