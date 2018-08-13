<span class="mce_SELRES_start" data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;">﻿</span><span class="mce_SELRES_start" data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;">﻿</span><span class="mce_SELRES_start" data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;">﻿</span><span class="mce_SELRES_start" data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;">﻿</span><span class="mce_SELRES_start" data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;">﻿</span><span class="mce_SELRES_start" data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;">﻿</span><span class="mce_SELRES_start" data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;">﻿</span>

Paul Manafort, President Trump’s onetime campaign chairman, is on trial in federal court in Alexandria on bank and tax fraud charges. Prosecutors allege he failed to pay taxes on millions he made from his work for a Russia-friendly Ukrainian political party, then lied to get loans when the cash stopped coming in.

The case is being prosecuted by the special counsel investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

12:30 p.m.: Prosecution expected to conclude case, trial starts at 1 p.m.

Prosecutors are expected to finish their case in chief against Paul Manafort this afternoon. Manafort’s defense has given no indication yet of how many witnesses they intend to call, but Judge T.S. Ellis III has made clear he believes the case will be done by mid-week. Trial does not begin Monday until 1 p.m.

The final witness for the prosecution may be Jim Brennan, a second employee of Federal Savings Bank given immunity for his testimony.

Brennan, identified as a vice president in charge of construction and commercial loans at the bank, came up several times in testimony Friday. It was Brennan whom witness Dennis Raico emailed, saying “take a deep breath” when Manafort started dictating new loan terms in the middle of closing on a $9.5 million line of credit. He was also included on an email in which bank president Javier Ubarri said the bank should stop negotiating with Manafort.

Prosecutors have said they also want to call back Paula Liss, a a special agent with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network of the Treasury Department. Liss testified that Manafort did not report any foreign bank accounts on his tax returns from 2011 to 2014 — the source of four of the 18 charges he faces. An FBI forensic accountant testified last week that offshore accounts controlled by Manafort took in over $60 million during that period.

Defense attorneys have suggested through their questioning that Manafort believed he was under no obligation to file those reports. They asked Liss about the corporate filing requirements, suggesting he thought it was his consulting firm’s obligation. So prosecutors want to ask Liss whether Manafort’s business reported any foreign bank accounts either. (In court papers, they say the company never did). Ellis has barred that line of questioning.

“They’re not accused of failing to file. We’re only focused on his obligation to file. You could have indicted him for more, but you didn’t,” Ellis said at a bench conference last week, according to a transcript included in a defense filing.

Prosecutors say Manafort’s defense “opened the door to that line of questioning by claiming that he failed to file FBARs due to the complicated regulatory structure.”

Ellis said he would rule Monday.



Paul Manafort, seated right row second from right, together with his lawyers, the jury, seated left, and the U.S. District Court Judge T.S. Ellis III, back center, listening to Assistant U.S. Attorney Uzo Asonye, standing, during opening arguments in the trial of President Trump’s former campaign chairman on tax evasion and bank fraud charges. (Dana Verkouteren/AP)

The special counsel also filed a brief arguing that even if Federal Savings Bank chairman and CEO Steve Calk knew Manafort lied to get $16 million in loans, Manafort still defrauded the bank.

The filing was sparked by a comment Ellis made in a bench conference Friday, suggesting any falsehoods were immaterial if Calk knew about them and gave Manafort the loans because of his own ambitions to serve in the Trump campaign and administration.

“The trouble I’m having is that one of the conspirators is an owner of the bank that you contend was defrauded,” Ellis said, according to the transcript.

In their filing, prosecutors note that Calk is the majority but not the sole shareholder in the bank, and that he is not the corporation.

“Calk is not [the bank] and the funds that were the subject of the fraud were not Calk’s,” they write.

