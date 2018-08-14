<span class="mce_SELRES_start" data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;">﻿</span><span class="mce_SELRES_start" data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;">﻿</span><span class="mce_SELRES_start" data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;">﻿</span><span class="mce_SELRES_start" data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;">﻿</span><span class="mce_SELRES_start" data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;">﻿</span><span class="mce_SELRES_start" data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;">﻿</span><span class="mce_SELRES_start" data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;">﻿</span><span class="mce_SELRES_start" data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;">﻿</span>

Paul Manafort, President Trump’s onetime campaign chairman, is on trial in federal court in Alexandria on bank and tax fraud charges. Prosecutors allege he failed to pay taxes on millions he made from his work for a Russia-friendly Ukrainian political party, then lied to get loans when the cash stopped coming in.

The case is being prosecuted by the special counsel investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

9:00 a.m.: Jury may get Manafort case today

Jurors may well be deliberating on the fate of Paul Manafort by the end of the day, depending on whether the former Trump campaign chairman puts on any evidence.

First, Judge Ellis is expected to rule on a motion from Manafort’s defense that he should be acquitted now because the special counsel failed to prove its case. Such motions are routinely filed and almost never granted.

Assuming Ellis denies the motion he will then ask defense attorneys whether Manafort intends to put on a case. If they say no, he will ask Manafort himself under oath whether he is knowingly and voluntarily making that decision and giving up his right to testify in his own defense.

Ellis has previously made clear that if there is a defense case, he expects it only to last a day or two, telling jurors they will have the case by mid-week. Were Manafort to testify or offer witnesses to defend his character, it would give prosecutors a chance to directly challenge his credibility in ways they currently cannot.

Once the defense rests, Ellis will hear argument from both sides on the law that should guide the jury in their deliberations. He will then read the instructions to the jurors, both sides will offer closing arguments for about two hours, and then for the first time since the case began two weeks ago, they will be free to discuss the evidence with each other.