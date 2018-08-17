

Michael Jermell Hatton. (Suffolk Police)

An apparent argument over whether Halle Berry should play Aretha Franklin in a film ended with a shooting Thursday in Virginia.

At about 10:45 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to the intersection of East Washington and Liberty streets in Suffolk, Va., Suffolk Police said in a statement. They found two men had argued before one shot the other at least once.

The victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition, police said.

WTKR reported that a witness said the shooting stemmed from an argument over whether actress Halle Berry could play singer Aretha Franklin, who died Thursday, in a film. In 2011, Entertainment Weekly reported that the singer favored the Oscar-winning actress for a biopic based on her memoir.

“She was my first choice, everything’s subject to negotiation, and she shouldn’t underestimate her own talent,” Franklin wrote in a telegram, according to the magazine. Singer Jennifer Hudson was attached to the film in 2015, People reported.

Suffolk police said Friday they weren’t commenting on what prompted the shooting.

The suspect in the shooting was identified as 44-year-old Michael Jermell Hatton of Suffolk. He was charged with aggravated malicious wounding and also faces weapons charges.