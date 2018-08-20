Complaints about mosquitoes in the Washington area are as common as the critters themselves.

Now, a pest-control company is pointing to data that quantifies the region’s mosquito problem. According to Terminix, Washington is the third-worst city for the critters, second only to New York City and Dallas, which held the top spot for the second year in a row.

Terminix based its list on “the number of mosquito services rendered” between July 1, 2017, and July 1, 2018, according to its website. The company recommends getting rid of standing water, cleaning gutters and installing “bug lights” rather than traditional lights outdoors to prevent bugs from gathering. Remember: The average mosquito can lay 100 eggs in a bottle cap, the company said.

Terminix’s news comes amid reports that mosquito populations are booming in the region after flooding earlier this year.

The complete list:

1. Dallas-Fort Worth

2. New York City

3. Washington, D.C.

4. Houston

5. Los Angeles

6. Atlanta

7. Philadelphia

8. Memphis

9. Chicago

10. Baltimore

11. Miami

12. San Antonio

13. Orlando

14. Nashville

15. Tampa

16. San Francisco

17. Boston

18. Little Rock

19. Mobile, Ala.

20. Austin, Tex.

21. Oklahoma City

22. Detroit

23. Jacksonville, Fla.

24. Indianapolis

25. Phoenix