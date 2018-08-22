

Pepco Holdings corporate headquarters in Washington. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Updated at 11:20 a.m.

Pepco said power has been restored to roughly 2,000 customers in the Marshall Heights and Benning Heights neighborhoods in the District.

A spokeswoman said there was a problem with a substation that caused the brief outage.

Original post at 10:30 a.m.

Pepco said roughly 2,000 of its customers are without power Wednesday in part of Washington.

The outage is affecting residents and businesses in the Marshall Heights and Benning Heights neighborhoods.

Pepco said it expects to restore service to those areas by 1 p.m. Wednesday. The cause of the outage was not immediately known. A Pepco spokeswoman said she was getting more details about the outage.