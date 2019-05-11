Both northbound lanes of the parkway between Chain Bridge Road and the Capital Beltway will stay closed for the next several days as the National Park Service and Federal Highway Administration work to stabilize a sinkhole, the Park Service said in a statement. The sinkhole is reportedly 10 feet deep, and occurred in the same location as one that closed the roadway in March.
