

Police investigate a shooting on the playground at Joseph Warren Elementary School in Chicago in June 2017. President Trump often invokes such incidents to portray U.S. cities as war-torn dystopias. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

“Enjoy a typical afternoon in New York City,” says the narrator over a shot of two white women walking the streets of Manhattan in a trailer for the 1974 movie “Death Wish” — followed by a jump-cut to a home invasion that leaves one woman dead and the other comatose.

“Death Wish” was the New York City crime film par excellence, depicting a city overrun by a criminal underclass striking at random and with unprecedented violence. The film captured the depth of the urban crisis that New York City faced in the 1970s — a time also marked by Donald Trump’s ascent as a developer and celebrity.

The remake of “Death Wish” released this month, now set in Chicago, marks the triumph of a political narrative of urban violence and depravity that Trump has sold over the course of his campaign and presidency. When Trump suggests that “crime is out of control, and rapidly getting worse” in “our inner cities,” or that Chicago resembles a city in a war-torn country, his rhetoric invokes the image of New York in his formative years — the era of “Death Wish” — far more than the current urban reality.

By the mid-1970s, it appeared that New York had its own death wish. In an age of white flight and mass suburbanization, the city lost a significant portion of its tax base — its population declined by 1 million between 1970 and 1980. Municipal services became overburdened. When New York teetered on the verge of bankruptcy in 1975, it appealed for help to a nation weaned on stories of its impending death. “FORD TO CITY: DROP DEAD” read the famous New York Daily News headline.

Crime rates had risen through the 1960s, and news coverage sharpened fears about random violence. In March 1964, Katherine “Kitty” Genovese was raped and murdered by a stranger in sleepy Kew Gardens, Queens. As shocking as the crime itself was, the New York Times reported that 37 people heard Genovese’s cries for help and did nothing — a symbol of collective apathy in a dying city.

Columnists told the stories of the innumerable crimes deemed too insignificant to report in the newspaper. “These are the crimes that can happen to anyone, at any time and place, and frighten everyone,” Dick Schaap and Jimmy Breslin of the New York Herald Tribune wrote in series titled “The Lonely Crimes.” “Death Wish” took these tales to heart, combining a landscape where ubiquitous muggers haunted New York’s public spaces with Genovese-style rape and murder.

Ironically, the prevalence of the New York City landscape in mass media was itself a proposed solution to the city’s woes. Mayor John Lindsay, in office from 1966 to 1973 and charged with governing the “ungovernable city,” worked to incentivize film production in New York. Lindsay hoped that film would function as a marketing tool for “Fun City,” his vision of an exciting and alluring New York.

But trends in the film industry were working against Lindsay: The business underwent structural changes in the late-1960s, emboldening young filmmakers who experimented with a new realism in representations of sex, violence and language. Instead of a welcoming New York, the silver screen told a different story.

New York films from the 1970s, from “Mean Streets” to “Shaft” to “Saturday Night Fever” to, of course, “Death Wish,” share a universe of grime, rust and crime. In “Midnight Cowboy,” Texas transplant Joe Buck is quickly mugged by the reality that New York cannot harbor his dream of becoming a wealthy Park Avenue gigolo. In “The Out of Towners,” suburban Ohioans in search of economic opportunity are turned inside out by the inconveniences of city life. In “Taxi Driver,” it is New York more than his tour in Vietnam that drives Travis Bickle mad.

And “Death Wish” advanced an overt argument about the merits of suburbs and the Sun Belt as an alternative to New York City, suggesting heroic vigilantism as a solution for citizens who remained stuck in the urban center. In the movie, the city is portrayed as “a war zone,” and suburbia provides the solution for crime: open carry. The main character avenges his wife’s death by targeting the criminal underclass — depicted in the film as men of color — and sentencing would-be muggers to death.

In an era in which politicians including George Wallace and Richard M. Nixon deployed the phrase “law and order” to signal proactive urban policing for voters of the “silent majority” worried about crime even as they fled to the suburbs, the film highlighted the contrast between an ineffective, bumbling NYPD and the brutal efficiency of the armed vigilante in bringing order to an unlawful city.

The filmmakers’ exceptional representation of the city and its overt politics drew the ire of New Yorkers. Vincent Canby of the New York Times called it a “despicable” film, “produced by tourists,” that “exploits fear irresponsibly” to “cheer the hearts of the right wing.” A local viewer noted the film’s explicit racism, calling it “the worst picture I have ever seen in my life. . . . A white man can get away with anything in America.”

Those close to the film said it was a potential agent of change. Star Charles Bronson argued that the key message of “Death Wish” was “that violence is senseless because it only begets more violence” — an odd reading, since the character he played, Paul Kersey, faces no justice upon his capture other than excommunication from the city. Producer Dino De Laurentiis called the film “an open invitation to the authorities to come up with remedies to the problem of urban violence and fast.”

Just as law-and-order politics fueled the first “Death Wish,” right-wing politics has inspired its remake. In the original, Paul Kersey is not just a New Yorker but a self-described liberal pacifist who undergoes a transformation when he is sent to design a suburban subdivision in Arizona, the region that gave rise to Barry Goldwater and the New Right.

His developer delivers an extended monologue that decries the gun-control lobby and suggests advantages to armed self-defense. (The speech will sound familiar to today’s audiences.) Tucson, he notes, has safe public spaces because muggers “get their asses blown off.” Among firearm advocates, the armed vigilante, or “good guy with a gun,” is the preferred solution for the problem of mass shootings, and the new “Death Wish” placates that argument. There is also a conservative talk-radio host to cheer Kersey’s body count, and a character who recites the work of libertarian economist Milton Friedman.

Significantly, Kersey, played by Bruce Willis in the remake, is now a surgeon, and his family resides outside Chicago in Evanston, Ill. This is a fitting choice on the part of the filmmakers, given the narrative of disorder and decline that the president has put forth about the city — a narrative that New York had to overcome in the 1970s. As Trump’s rise indicates, there is still power in portrayals of dense cosmopolitan hubs such as New York and Chicago as suspect and threatening, particularly for audiences with limited personal experience with the cities themselves. Crime in New York recently dropped to a level not seen since the 1950s, but narratives like “Death Wish” continue to give life to those fears.