Yet though the Habsburg dynasty was medieval in its origins, Franz Joseph became a modern constitutional emperor, presiding over a parliamentary democracy and a liberal empire. From the 1860s onward, citizens enjoyed an array of basic constitutional rights, including equality before the law, freedom of expression, freedom of the press and freedom of religion for Catholic, Protestant, Orthodox and Jewish populations, as well as the Muslims of Bosnia.

Far from oppressing these nationalities or trying to assimilate them into German culture, the Habsburg monarchy encouraged its diverse populations to maintain their languages and cultures to a degree unimaginable even in the heterogeneous immigrant society of the United States in the early 20th century (or perhaps today). Article 19 of the empire’s basic constitutional law articulated this complex and ultimately problematic devotion to collective rights: “All the races of the state shall have equal rights, and each race shall have the inviolable right of maintaining and cultivating its nationality and language. The state recognizes the equality of the various languages in the schools, public offices, and in public life.”

Try to imagine a country that was, by constitutional mandate, providing public schools, administering courtroom justice and offering state bureaucratic services in 10 different languages to satisfy the multinational rights of its cultural communities.

Every 10 years the Habsburg empire carried out a census that asked for the subject’s “language of daily use” — which was a proxy for ethnicity, nationality or race — and the resulting numbers became the basis for determining the relative entitlements of different nationalities under the constitution. National activists campaigned to persuade people from mixed-language families or regions to choose one census language over another, and Jews received particular attention at census time, since they often spoke several languages. (Yiddish was not recognized as a language for census counting purposes, though some Jews campaigned for its inclusion so that they could have their own rights guaranteed under Article 19.)

When Jews chose a particular language or national identity, they could shift the national balance in the local region. In the eastern districts of Galicia, for example, Jewish voters might hold the balance in the rivalry between Poles and Ukrainians for parliamentary representation, whereas in the small towns of Bohemia the chosen language of Jewish schoolchildren might determine whether the local school would offer instruction in Czech or in German.

With these constitutionally guaranteed national rights, the Habsburg monarchy was far from an oppressor of its national populations, as Wilson asserted. In fact, the Habsburg monarchy was the first state in Europe to commit itself to the constitutional reconciliation of the rights of rival national communities. With Article 19, the Habsburg monarchy boldly articulated an almost utopian vision of cultural coexistence, and Austrian courts attempted to interpret the principle of “equal rights” for collective national groups so that it could be practically applied.

This unprecedented liberalism, however, produced the “nationalities problem,” in which different national groups sometimes struggled politically with one another for their own relative advantages. These collective group rights also discouraged people from thinking of themselves as individual citizens of the Habsburg state; paradoxically, by recognizing the priority of national identity, the constitution helped to intensify the sense of national entitlement that it was intended to mitigate.

The government was committed to making national coexistence work, but we will never know if it could have succeeded. Instead, Austria-Hungary ceased to exist at the end of World War I not because the monarchy had been so oppressive to its nationalities (as its wartime enemies like Wilson later claimed), but because it lost the war.

The Wilsonian settlement at Versailles aimed to create a new and democratic Eastern Europe. But democratic politics proved difficult to sustain. By the 1930s, democracy gave way to authoritarian rule everywhere except in Czechoslovakia, and what followed was even worse: the conquest or domination of all of Eastern Europe by Hitler during World War II, followed by “liberation” and political domination by Stalin after the war. Nazism and Stalinism brought two brutal totalitarian systems to Eastern Europe, both far more violently oppressive than anything that the Habsburg emperors ever imagined.

While the end of communism in Eastern Europe in 1989 offered an exhilarating political reprieve, populist, xenophobic, illiberal and sometimes anti-democratic politics have resurged throughout the region. The stresses of multicultural society in Europe — intensified by new waves of immigrants and refugees — have provoked angry political populism. A Slovak politician has stridently insisted that “even one immigrant is one too many.” The leader of the Austrian Freedom Party, now a government minister, has called for “zero immigration,” while the Hungarian prime minister claims “Europe is under invasion” by immigrants.

These toxic political currents suggest that we might look back to the lessons of Austria-Hungary: Harmonizing different ethnic and national communities requires legal and political structures that allow for practical coexistence in daily life. These structures will never be simple or obvious, and the Habsburg empire did not offer ideal solutions, but it was committed to a course of pragmatic social experimentation and adaptation. One hundred years after the abolition of Austria-Hungary, this liberal tradition might provide the flexibility necessary to integrate and reconcile diverse ethnic and religious populations while respecting their cultures and identities.