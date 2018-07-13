Bethany Berger is the Wallace Stevens Professor at the University of Connecticut School of Law, where she brings legal history into her writing on property, American Indian law and immigration.



President Trump at the summit at NATO headquarters in Brussels on July 11. (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP)

President Trump’s trip to Belgium has punctuated the summer of America alone, in the name of America first.

The summer began with Trump’s petulant rejection of the G-7 summit agreement in Canada. It continued with U.S. withdrawal from the U.N. Human Rights Council. It deepened with stories of caged children, separated from their parents to prevent and punish immigration. It continued with the revelation that the United States opposed and weakened a World Health Organization resolution supporting exclusive early breast-feeding, which has the potential to prevent more than 800,000 infant deaths a year. And now, it has escalated with Trump marring a NATO summit by upbraiding our allies over their defense spending and lashing out at Germany over a Russian pipeline supplying it with fuel.

All of these measures miss a historical truth: What put America first for most of its history was not isolation but integration. Today’s policies that reject international cooperation and immigration reject the very sources of U.S. leadership and wealth — with potentially disastrous consequences.

Dating back to its earliest days, the country’s agricultural wealth was built on the backs of enslaved migrants from Africa and conscripted labor from Britain. While the inequality accompanying that migration still scars our nation today, the migration itself was key to the U.S. economy. This pioneered a reality that would animate the rest of U.S. history: Our interactions with other nations and their people have often been self-interested, and sometimes inhumane. But it has always been interaction, not isolation, that built the United States and furthered prosperity.

During the 19th century, the United States began its ascent on the world stage precisely because of its open borders. In coining the term “manifest destiny” in 1845, columnist John O’Sullivan lauded “the ease with which any amount of labor . . . can be drawn in from the overcrowded populations of Europe.” As he predicted, immigrants from Ireland, Poland, China and everywhere in between flocked to our shores, building the railroads and working in the factories that fueled U.S. commerce.

By the end of the century, however, the United States began to close its borders. Xenophobia was fueled by repeated recessions, economic concentration and labor unrest. In 1882, Congress instituted the first of the Chinese Exclusion Acts that would remain in place until 1943. By the 1920s, exclusion grew to forbid almost all Asian migration, and a new quota system restricted much Jewish and Italian immigration as well.

In foreign policy, scarred by World War I and concerned about being bound by international agreements, the United States refused to join the League of Nations. In economic policy, Congress instituted greater tariffs on international goods, culminating in the Smoot-Hawley Tariff of 1930. This protectionism helped fuel the Great Depression. And while President Franklin D. Roosevelt embraced open markets to salvage the economy, the strong isolationist sentiments in foreign policy prevented U.S. intervention until after German, Japanese and Italian aggression led to war across the globe.

But the United States learned from these mistakes and the economic struggles and wartime horrors they produced. Beginning with its late but triumphant participation in World War II, America showed a far greater interest in international engagement and cooperation. And it discovered that such engagement actually fueled American greatness, power and prosperity.

The United States blossomed into a world leader during the war. It cemented its moral leadership with Marshall Plan aid to war-torn Europe afterward, and its political leadership through its key role in founding the United Nations. It fueled its economic leadership by spearheading adoption of GATT, the global free-trade agreement. It built economic, military and technological strength with universities that attracted many of the best minds from across the world. Even the U.S. dominance in popular music, film and television can be tied to our fusion of many musical traditions — from African to Celtic to Latin — and comedic sensibilities — from Jewish to African to Irish — already designed to appeal to our polyglot population.

Today, however, America is no longer first in many things. U.S. high school students lag behind most of Europe and Asia in international educational assessments. Our infant mortality rate is the worst in the Western world. Poor nutrition and health care mean that Americans are even falling behind in height — once the third-tallest nation on earth, American men now rank 42nd-tallest.

The reaction to American woes has been — as it was in the 1920s — to declare America first, curtail immigration, increase tariffs and reject cooperation with the rest of the world.

These policies are exactly backward. Reductions in science funding and barriers to immigration undercut the strength of our universities and technology hubs. Immigration restrictions also exacerbate our health crisis, since immigrants make up 1 in 5 of our long-term health aides, and almost 1 in 3 of our doctors.

New tariffs have again unleashed a trade war that undermines U.S. manufacturing and farming. And erratic and boorish behavior from the president has demoted the United States from a leader in world politics, reducing our influence in international negotiations. In the name of America first, we are killing our ability to protect American interests and create prosperity for American people.

Historically, America first was the product of America with. Today’s policies of America alone, in contrast, are slowly pulling us toward America last.