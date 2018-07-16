

Fox News’s Sean Hannity, left, speaks with Sean Spicer, then the White House press secretary, in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in January 2017. Hannity is a frequent adviser to President Trump. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Unsurprisingly, President Trump’s first two interviews after meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin will be with Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson. This comes just after Trump hired former Fox executive Bill Shine as a senior aide, strengthening already robust ties to the conservative network. Trump consults with Hannity so frequently that aides say Hannity “basically has a desk” in the White House. The president also regularly appears on the network’s morning show “Fox & Friends” and has sat for more than a dozen interviews with hosts such as Hannity and Jeanine Pirro. And it’s clear from his tweets that he routinely consumes Fox’s content — often responding to it in real time.

While Trump’s closeness to Fox has provoked significant scorn, he’s not the first Republican president to forge close ties with conservative media. Ronald Reagan peppered his administration with men and women who contributed to such conservative publications as National Review, Commentary and Human Events. These media outlets played a prominent role in the revival of the GOP between 1964 and 1980, a revival that paved the way for Reagan’s election. But while Reagan consumed these publications and allowed their writers to shape his ideas, he was willing to break with them on critical occasions — offering a blueprint for Trump if he hopes to have an effective presidency.

After Barry Goldwater’s disastrous 1964 loss, conservative media figures such as William F. Buckley Jr. and Norman Podhoretz used their publications to craft a comprehensive critique of American government that assailed both parties for their weak foreign policy and overreaching, ineffective domestic programs. In the pages of National Review and Commentary, they advocated for a more confrontational approach to the Soviet Union and other adversaries, made possible by a more muscular (read: militant) United States.

Reagan had been familiar with these publications since his days as a spokesman for General Electric during the 1950s. In a 1962 note to Buckley, Reagan said, “I’d be lost without National Review.” Reagan also used these publications to shape his weekly radio commentaries between 1975 and 1979.

When Reagan was elected in 1980, he continued to rely on these familiar sources and their writers for “ammunition that informed and assisted him with his views,” as one Republican operative put it.

The influence of these publications was on display in June 1982 when the president delivered one of his most ideological speeches to the British Parliament. The remarks, the result of countless drafts, had been partially crafted by speechwriters Aram Bakshian Jr. and Anthony Dolan, who had come to the administration from National Review. While the development of the address was a joint effort that included another former National Review contributor, George Will, some of the most powerful portions were adapted from a memorandum written a year earlier by Richard Pipes.

Pipes, a member of the National Security Council, emphasized that the “Soviet Union was inherently expansionist: its expansionism will subside only when the system collapses . . . or is thoroughly reformed.” He believed that the communist state had economically overextended itself and encouraged Washington to exert as much pressure on Moscow as possible.

Pipes had road-tested these ideas in an April 1980 essay for Commentary. The essay so impressed Reagan that he underlined significant portions of it and forwarded it to Ed Meese, chief of staff for his campaign. Reagan expressed interest in having Pipes help forge the campaign’s foreign policy positions. “This is fascinating,” he wrote. “I’m glad he is available to us.”

The influence of conservative writers didn’t come only from within the administration. Even after entering the White House, Reagan continued to avidly consume conservative publications, often sharing articles with his aides.

His staff did not always share the president’s enthusiasm for these publications, especially Human Events, a small tabloid-style newspaper that catered to a highly activist conservative readership. Some of the president’s aides were suspicious of the publication’s conspiratorial tone, with headlines such as “State Department Spreading Marxism in Central America,” and as a result, they tried to prevent the president from receiving Human Events.

Reagan was not amused. As historian Lee Edwards recalled, “When he discovered White House aides were blocking its delivery, President Reagan arranged for multiple copies of Human Events to be sent to the White House residence every weekend.”

Throughout his presidency, Reagan remained a fervent fan of conservative publications and routinely lauded them. At an event to celebrate the 30th anniversary of National Review in 1985, the president made it clear how central the magazine was to shaping the ideas in his White House. “I can assure you: National Review is to the offices of the West Wing of the White House what People magazine is to your dentist’s waiting room,” the president said, as a grinning Buckley looked on.

And yet, Reagan also never hesitated to take actions that aroused the ire of his favorite publications if he believed these decisions were for the long-term good of the country. Reagan’s choice to raise taxes in 1982 and his decision to negotiate with Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in Reykjavik, Iceland, in 1986 caused great consternation in right-wing media, particularly at Human Events. Conservatives had no problem criticizing Reagan, because they believed these decisions betrayed core conservative principles. But Reagan shucked off this criticism, understanding that politics required more compromise than ideological media allowed. He knew he could not be captive to conservative media and had to press his broader vision.

Today, President Trump is mimicking Reagan’s stubborn insistence on consuming conservative media and relying on conservative outlets to populate his administration. While these media have certainly helped Trump maintain his base of support, they have also caused the president to view the issues of the day more narrowly. Allowing Fox News or other conservative voices to be the administration’s only source of intellectual capital runs the risk of creating an ideological echo chamber that prevents the president from receiving alternative points of view.

There is no doubt that the number of media organizations on the right has grown substantially since Reagan was in office. However, while the 40th president certainly valued the advice of these conservative voices, he was also willing to listen to other points of view when it came to policy. Trump should heed this lesson. While staying connected with conservative media is important for any Republican president, a willingness to hear alternative arguments is critical to a successful presidency.