

Charles Koch (Patrick T. Fallon for The Washington Post)

Follow @bcwaterhouse Benjamin C. Waterhouse is associate professor of history at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and author of "a href="https://press.princeton.edu/titles/10135.html">Lobbying America: The Politics of Business from Nixon to NAFTA (2014) and The Land of Enterprise: A Business History of the United States."

The feud between President Trump and attendees of the Koch-funded Seminar Network meeting in Colorado — which brought together many conservative and business-oriented mega-donors — renewed public attention to the deep divisions rocking the right.

Many summit participants made no secret of their disagreements with Trump’s protectionist tariffs, hostility to immigration and belligerent stance toward global allies. And as with all things Trump, the disputes transcended policy to expose personal acrimony. By Tuesday, the president had fired back, invoking the epithet “globalist,” which some see as anti-Semitic, to describe Charles and David Koch, whom he derided as “a total joke in real Republican circles.” And since then, Trump and the Republican National Committee have escalated things.

The vitriol on both sides lays bare the deep chasm between the brand of conservatism long favored by business leaders like the Kochs and the anti-establishment nationalism embodied by the Trump administration. Small-government libertarians and anti-regulation business conservatives, aligned through the Koch network and other lobbying groups, are teaming up against the president — and this fight places the future of conservatism in question.

Never static, business’s political influence has typically moved in waves, and over the decades its policy agenda has been both internally divided and at odds with various strains of the conservative coalition. A rupture in the current uneasy partnership between Trump and the Koch wing of conservatism puts business’s place in the Republican Party in jeopardy and could signal a historic shift in the alliances that business conservatives forge in pursuit of their agenda.

While today’s schism is pivotal, it is not unprecedented. Political observers tend to view the “business lobby” as a monolithic network with consistent policy objectives, ideologies and alliances. Yet the history of business lobbying in the United States reveals a much messier reality, with roots that go back to the 1930s. Early in Franklin D. Roosevelt’s presidency, most industrial leaders and trade groups such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce applauded his efforts to foster economic recovery, especially the National Recovery Administration, which minimized competition, regulated production schedules and fixed prices for goods and labor.

Yet by 1934 and 1935, when the New Deal turned to creating a national welfare state (through Social Security) and boosting labor unions (through the Wagner Act), business support dried up. The heads of DuPont bankrolled the American Liberty League, a forerunner of today’s Koch network, and mobilized bipartisan opposition to Roosevelt. Charging that the New Deal was both dictatorial and fiscally disastrous — that, in the words of Irénée du Pont, the chemical giant’s president, it was “the Socialist doctrine called by another name”— the Liberty League backed Alf Landon’s ill-fated 1936 campaign. (Landon only won Maine and Vermont.)

Landon’s loss dealt a blow to organized corporate opposition to the New Deal, but business leaders’ disquiet over the liberal welfare state continued through World War II and the postwar economic boom.

In the postwar years, business conservatism was mostly talk — loud complaints about liberalism’s assault on “free enterprise” — and little action. A few national groups, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), lobbied against union-friendly policies (including backing the Taft-Hartley Act of 1947), but their clout was undercut by their extremism. (The NAM was so fringe that, in 1951, the conservative publisher Malcolm Forbes called its support for any legislation a “kiss of death.”)

Instead, most business activism was rooted in individual firms and aimed at shop-floor issues, not legislation. General Electric stood out for its commitment to fighting labor, particularly through the harsh negotiating tactics and brash anti-unionism of executive Lemuel Boulware. In the 1950s, GE chief Ralph Cordiner organized secret meetings of industrial CEOs who were facing off against CIO-backed unions to share inside information about negotiations and foment a sense of common purpose — and common frustration.

By the early 1970s, as the postwar boom slowed to a stagflationary crawl, business leaders felt politically impotent. They blamed inflation on excessive union power and foolhardy spending. They blamed shrinking profits and low productivity growth on a rash of new consumer and environmental regulations.

The economic crisis, they insisted, came from business’s collective failure to mobilize and shape policy. As Alcoa CEO John Harper wrote to his fellow industrialists, “The time has come when we must stop talking about it, and get busy and do something about it.” Future Supreme Court justice Lewis Powell echoed Harper’s conviction in the famous memo “Attack on American Free Enterprise System,” drafted for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in 1971.

Such calls to action prompted a groundswell of lobbying, network-building and political mobilization. At the center were national business associations, including revitalized old-timers such as the NAM and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, as well as newcomers such as Harper’s Business Roundtable, a descendant of Ralph Cordiner’s antilabor group.

By the late 1970s, this mobilized community had turned business’s political fortunes around. Uniting firms across industries through large associations, they bankrolled sophisticated lobbying operations that successfully halted a wave of consumer protection and pro-labor efforts, dramatically weakening both movements. Through public information campaigns as well as issue lobbying, they forged an alliance with the conservative movement to discredit big-government solutions to economic and social problem. And in the long term, they blurred the distinction between “regulatory reform” (whose supporters included liberals such as Ted Kennedy and Ralph Nader) and a broader “deregulation” agenda centered on libertarian faith in rational markets.

Critically, the business lobby built infrastructure to enhance and perpetuate its influence — webs of associations, think tanks and public affairs offices that projected a unified vision of “what’s good for business.” By the 1980s, groups like the National Federation of Independent Business built on grass roots lobbying techniques developed by the NAM and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to bring their voices to the halls of power.

Yet that wave of business mobilization crested by the 1980s. Professional lobbying firms proliferated, and as more business groups got into the fray, maintaining unity proved difficult.

At the same time, business conservatives lost ground within the diverse and empowered conservative movement. Social conservatives had different reasons for shrinking the size of government, as well as more libertarian views than many corporate executives. Under President Ronald Reagan, cutting social spending became an end in itself, rather than a necessary consequence of sound fiscal policy.

Substantive concerns about balancing the federal budget and reducing corporate taxes took a back seat to cutting individual tax rates. After slashing rates in 1981, for example, the Reagan administration attacked the deficit by closing tax loopholes that benefited corporations. In 1986, the bipartisan Tax Reform Act grew out of widespread outrage that big corporations did not pay much, if any, tax.

Corporate executives benefited from Republican positions on taxes and regulation, but this masked their diminishing influence within the party. In the last decades of the century, libertarian and populist conservatives often gained influence by demonizing big business. That process only accelerated after the 2008 financial crisis and the rise of the tea party, which (like Occupy Wall Street) complained that big business and big government were cozy and colluding.

Amid these ideological divisions, the Koch political network emerged from the ashes of the earlier business movement, building on its strategies and political infrastructure. Unlike its immediate predecessors — but more like its New Deal-era ancestors — the modern business lobby mobilizes individuals rather than industry-wide groups and skews far more libertarian than pragmatic in its philosophy. This ideological coherence and structure make the alliance stronger but also limit room for political compromise.

Yet like the business lobby of the 1970s, it occupies a critical place in an unstable marriage at the heart of modern conservatism. As Trump emboldens the anti-elitist, anti-establishment wing of his party, the future of that alliance is very much in question.

It may seem ironic that Donald Trump, who campaigned on his business savvy, may preside over such a breakup. But Trump was never really a part of the business community, particularly its political arm. Instead, he is a wealthy celebrity with anti-establishment instincts — more in the mold of Ronald Reagan than the Business Roundtable — whose attacks on the Koch network may again signal that the power of organized business in American politics is waning.