Recently, the original cast and producers of “9 to 5” decided to make a sequel to the groundbreaking 1980 blockbuster. Its Grammy-winning theme by Dolly Parton became an anthem for working women across classes, and the film itself illuminated the sexism embedded in American work culture as well as the empowering tactics female workers could deploy — from redecorating to self-defense to even kidnapping the boss.

Although the film is almost 40 years old, the sexual harassment and gender inequality experienced by women in it still resonate today. In “9 to 5,” the patriarchy dominated work, and as #MeToo has revealed over the past year, it still does. Exposing the similarities between this 1980 film and the lives of American working women today can help advance efforts to eradicate the sexism that continues to pervade the workplace.

Before “9 to 5” was a movie, it was the name of a real-life clerical workers’ advocacy group at Harvard University. This organization, which by the mid-1970s expanded into Boston, was one of many groups working to achieve more respect, better working conditions and higher pay for women. Taking advantage of the 1960s-era laws expanding working women’s rights — the 1963 Equal Pay Act and the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Title VII of which prohibited sex discrimination in employment — female employees and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission fought pay disparities nationwide through the 1970s, winning discrimination lawsuits against corporations such as AT&T and unions such as the United Steelworkers of America.

Their efforts inspired Jane Fonda to translate women’s workplace struggles onto the silver screen. As producer, Fonda highlighted the abysmal treatment of female employees called “girls,” although many were in their 40s with children of their own, at “Consolidated Companies Inc.,” a bland Los Angeles branch of an international corporation.

Although the viewer never learns what the firm actually does, its clerical pool stays busy: Doralee Rhodes (Parton) is secretary to the film’s antagonist, boss and Vice President Franklin Hart (Dabney Coleman); supervisor Violet Newstead (Lily Tomlin) runs the floor, solves problems, shops for Hart’s wife and trains new employees — including men who have received raises she deserved (“Clients would rather deal with men when it comes to figures”), and the recently divorced Judy Bernley (Fonda), whom Hart praises for her attractiveness, is a new secretary.

Hart wields his power to engage in sexual misconduct throughout the film. He subjects Doralee to inappropriate looks, comments, propositions, touching, gifts and sexual ultimatums. A resigned Doralee doesn’t even have anyone to tell about Hart’s behavior. Her family needs the money, and HR seems nonexistent.

Hart’s predatory nature is also evident when he creepily informs Judy on her first day that she should, in fact, report any concerns to him, as “that’s actually why I’m on this floor is to be close to my girls” — right before screaming at her in the copy room.

Faced with that kind of toxicity — and with the choice of being blackmailed into sex with Hart mid-film — Doralee joins Judy and Violet, who is angry that Hart has stolen her ideas and passed her over for promotion, to retaliate by kidnapping him in a madcap plot development: the aftermath of a joint-induced fantasy about how they’d “bump off the boss.”

In his absence, Violet runs the division smoothly for six weeks, increasing productivity more than 20 percent by introducing flex time, on-site day care and equal-pay programs. When the company’s chairman revokes the last edict at the end of the film, the audience is left contemplating the next chapter. Should Violet bring suit, file a complaint with the EEOC, unionize, keep negotiating in-house?

In reality, women tried all these tactics over the next decades, with varied success. The Reagan administration refused to address the pay-gap issue. “The maintenance man will be paid less so the librarian can be paid more,” Office of Management and Budget counsel Michael Horowitz warned in 1984, framing pay equity as a zero-sum game between pink-collar women and blue-collar men of color. This notion of gendered and racial competition for raises limited support for attacking bias and inequality.

As a result, although pay has improved for most working Americans, massive salary and wage gaps exist across sex, race and ethnic lines, and efforts to shrink them still face challenges. The 2009 Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act, which held businesses accountable for their previous pay discrimination, forced employers to disclose their pay statistics by gender and race beginning in 2016. The Trump administration, however, cut those provisions this past year, leaving female workers with less evidence to show how these discrepancies play out.

Furthermore, wage insecurity has for decades been compounded by the modern outsourcing of deskilled labor and “gigging” of skilled labor that sees full-time positions with benefits slashed to part-time contract work. In “9 to 5,” Violet creates part-time “job sharing” as an option that some clerical workers with children appreciate — but off the silver screen, the increasing involuntary cuts to full-time jobs have consistently created economic stress.

In terms of sexual misconduct, women have made inroads but still face tremendous obstacles. While “9 to 5” was being produced, Yale Law graduate Catherine MacKinnon documented the problem in a thesis titled “Sexual Harassment of Working Women: A Case of Sex Discrimination.”

The thesis was part of a push to study and spotlight this problem, which paid off in 1986 when the Supreme Court categorized sexual harassment as illegal discrimination under Title VII.

But “sexual harassment” did not burst into the public consciousness until 1991, when former EEOC lawyer Anita Hill testified at the Senate confirmation hearings of Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas. Having reported Thomas’s alleged sexual harassment confidentially, Hill faced an all-white, all-male Senate Judiciary Committee — several members of which harshly interrogated her — and a Senate with only two women that ultimately discounted her testimony and confirmed Thomas by a vote of 52 to 48.

Producing a sequel to “9 to 5” creates an opportunity to foreground these issues, showing the various ways women continue to confront patriarchal structures, ideas and values that undermine their attempts to achieve full equality.

Parton, Tomlin and Fonda have each spoken out about the renewed relevance of their film today, in a world in which workers face formidable wealth and pay gaps, knowing their employers see them as increasingly disposable. In multiple industries, meanwhile, both men and women have come forward with charges of sexual misconduct against powerful men. So often, that behavior includes — indeed, is based in — an assumption of entitlement to the victim’s body. Most recently, it is CBS Chairman and CEO Les Moonves under investigation for allegedly forcing himself on women and forging a corporate environment that allowed other male executives to prey on women.

This assumption of ownership, of fiefdom and control, has been evident in both lived accounts and popular films now for nearly 40 years, speaking to the consistency of abusers’ entitlement and their ability to get away with it.

In 1980, “9 to 5” used comedy to show that clerical workers of all ages and ethnicities were treated badly because “secretary” was a feminized profession. Today, women work in almost every field, but in each they face these same challenges. The #MeToo movement has shown the potential to bind together through empathy, shared experience and anger women who seem ideologically or demographically dissimilar.

In this environment, the “9 to 5” sequel can do the same. Hiring younger thinkers such as Rashida Jones and expanding the cast to include more class, racial and ethnic diversity will help the sequel speak to a modern audience. And in today’s individualized “disruption” economy, women advocating for a collective takeover could be more radical than kidnapping the boss.