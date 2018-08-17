

President Trump speaks as he meets with business leaders Aug. 7 at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.

Donald Trump’s decision to slap tariffs on steel and aluminum, among other imports, caused widespread consternation on economic grounds. But America’s closest allies are even more perplexed by his justification: national security. Surely a country like Canada, militarily weak and inherently friendly, can’t possibly pose a national-security threat to the United States.

It may be easy to dismiss Trump’s actions against Canada as impulsive or his recent tariffs against Turkey as “punishing” the country. The notion that national security justifies these tariffs may even seem absurd. But both tap into a deeper understanding of national security that has dominated American grand strategy and political culture for the past 80 years.

Strictly speaking, “national security” is a version of “self-defense.” But over decades, it has expanded to mean something much broader than traditional notions of self-defense: protecting against threats of a direct, physical attack on sovereign territory. Today, national security is also about protecting America’s values, morals, culture and economy. It is a conception of self-defense that is virtually limitless in its breadth, both geographically and ideologically. It can include risks of almost any kind, and it doesn’t easily distinguish between threats that are small and indirect or real and imminent.

As Trump put it last year when he was highlighting the threat from North Korea, “We will defend our people, our nations, and our civilization from all who dare to threaten our way of life.” Trump may sound extreme, but on this issue his rhetoric is little different from his predecessors’. In fact, his authority to impose such tariffs depends on adhering to this tradition. And he, like presidents before him, stands to gain more power as a result.

But this uniquely American view of national self-defense is neither an age-old inheritance from the Founders nor a recent reaction to globalization and terrorism. Rather, the concept of national security was invented in the late 1930s and early 1940s as the nation debated what to do about the rise of Nazism in Germany and imperial expansionism in Japan. Before then, national security didn’t really exist, either as an idea or as a phrase.

In the late 1930s, most Americans were opposed to intervening more in world affairs. They have gone down in history as “isolationists,” but that label is deeply misleading. To be sure, there were genuine isolationists who wanted to pull up the drawbridge over America’s two vast ocean moats, but they were decidedly in the minority. The majority wanted their nation to be active in the world, just strictly on its own terms.

They were best characterized as noninterventionists. Their standard-bearer was former president Herbert Hoover, as deeply internationalist as any of his fellow Americans. Yet Hoover was opposed to intervening in Europe or Asia. The Germans and Japanese were odious, he said repeatedly, but they posed no threat to the United States.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt strongly disagreed. The problem for Roosevelt, though, was that Hoover was indisputably correct on the most important part of the issue: Germany and Japan could not feasibly attack, let alone invade and occupy, the continental United States. If self-defense against physical attack was the objective of U.S. foreign policy, then Hoover’s argument would carry the day. And it did — public-opinion polling, then in its infancy, showed strong opposition to becoming embroiled in the political and strategic controversies convulsing Europe and Asia.

Roosevelt and his interventionist supporters knew they couldn’t win the debate if it was centered on traditional notions of self-defense. But to them, protecting U.S. shores wasn’t the issue; preventing another power with a hostile ideology from dominating much of the world was.

So Roosevelt changed the definition of self-defense and replaced it with an altogether new term that had seldom been used before: national security. Narrow definitions of self-defense, he argued, were obsolete in the modern world. “There comes a time in the affairs of men when they must prepare to defend not their homes alone,” he declared in his 1939 State of the Union address, “but the tenets of faith and humanity on which their churches, their governments, and their very civilization are founded.”

Between Japan’s invasion of China, in 1937, and its attack on Pearl Harbor, Roosevelt and his supporters hammered home this message. In this short time, Roosevelt invoked the phrase “national security” more than all other presidents before him, combined. He warned that America was in peril even if it was safe from a physical attack, and that a failure to act now would bring incalculable harm later.

As Roosevelt put it in a speech in June 1940, the United States could not survive as “a lone island in a world dominated by the philosophy of force.” This was a startlingly new vision that represented a sharp break with tradition. Earlier generations of Americans had taken pride in being citizens of a lone island of democracy in a world run by kings and dictators. But now, Roosevelt argued, those regimes threatened the very viability of democracy.

There was another impulse behind Roosevelt’s national-security revolution: the growth of the liberal state under the New Deal. Roosevelt was willing to expand the federal government’s powers in foreign affairs because he was comfortable with expanding the state. Conservatives were not, and it’s no coincidence that Hoover, a conservative Republican, was also a great critic of the New Deal.

The national-security revolution was not only a feat of imagination, but it also laid the foundations for the emergence of a national-security state during the Cold War.

In one sense, we all owe Roosevelt a great debt, because without it the United States may not have intervened in World War II. But his national-security revolution also left a terrible legacy, one that has led U.S. officials to overestimate global threats and vastly overcommit themselves in responding to them. It has become difficult to distinguish between peripheral and central threats, and so American officials have viewed even the most minor or indirect issue as a risk to the nation’s safety.

Something like the war in Vietnam makes sense only in light of the shift from self-defense to national security. Only then could otherwise intelligent men like John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson honestly think that America’s first line of defense lay on the Mekong and believe, as Johnson once put it, that if Americans didn’t stop the communists in Saigon, there would soon be fighting in San Francisco.

Even though Trump is a critic of America’s strategic overstretch, he also benefits from it because the imperatives of “national security” concentrate power in the hands of the executive. By invoking a specter of existential crisis, he is able to do pretty much what he pleases. Perhaps that is why he so quickly invoked national security to justify his tariffs — it was, after all, the only way he could legally impose them without renegotiating trade deals or getting congressional approval. But it’s also consistent with America’s heightened sense of threat. In this, Trump was channeling an 80-year-old tradition in U.S. foreign policy in which almost anything can pose a threat to the defense of the United States. Even Canada.