Here’s a recent day in the life of Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur of Ohio, who, after nearly 37 years in office, is the longest-serving woman in the history of the House. The first item on her agenda: a meeting with a farmer in her district who had a complaint about a Department of Agriculture policy that he thought would make it difficult to salvage the land he wasn’t able to plant during the spring’s punishing rains. Next: a constituent lunch. Followed by: a networking event with representatives from local governments and nonprofit organizations that get grants from the Energy Department to weatherize the homes of low-income Americans.

Sound boring? Okay, fair. But consider the upshot of, say, that last agenda item: By doing simple things like sealing windows and installing insulation, the department can lower utility bills for the poor while simultaneously reducing pollution, lowering health-care costs, offering job training and creating 8,500 jobs you can’t outsource in all 50 states. Kaptur, who is chairman of the House Appropriations subcommittee on energy and water development, has proposed increasing the program’s funding by 12 percent to $290 million — a budget debate that goes next to the Senate.

After the weatherization event, Kaptur met a delegation of scientists from 17 national laboratories. While she tried a virtual reality headset, researchers from Los Alamos described their work on a new kind of nuclear micro-reactor, small enough to fit on a truck, that could quickly power a hospital after a major natural disaster. It wasn’t science fiction; it’s on track for rollout by 2024.

Kaptur was doing all of this, by the way, on the same day when much of Capitol Hill was captivated by the testimony of Robert S. Mueller III. It was arguably a depressing moment for our country’s political climate — a reminder of how polarized and dysfunctional our government has become. And yet that strange sensation I was feeling while spending time with Kaptur — was it … hope? Like many Americans, I have a mental image of Congress that tends to hover somewhere between the incompetence of “Veep” and the blood thirst of “House of Cards.” But I would leave Kaptur’s office that evening with the warm-belly feeling I used to get after watching the dorky, earnest Aaron Sorkin version of government in “The West Wing.”

Elected in 1982, Kaptur, now 73, came up in a very different version of Congress from today’s. A daughter of the working class, the Democrat represents what she calls a “muscle district,” full of farmers, car manufacturers and steelworkers. In 1996, independent presidential candidate Ross Perot aptly nicknamed her Congress’s “Steel Magnolia.” But she’s also soft-spoken and petite. With her pastel skirt suit, glasses and cropped hair, she has the air of a seasoned professional woman mixed with the buzzing intensity of a teenager who has just drunk a Mountain Dew.

Against the backdrop of contemporary politics, Kaptur can seem full of contradictions. She’s a Catholic who withheld her vote for the Affordable Care Act in 2010 until she was assured that it wouldn’t fund abortion, but she initially supported Bernie Sanders over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Democratic presidential primary. She’s a booster for unions and farmers — constituencies perceived as chiefly white — yet she has long focused on the needs of urban black communities. She can sound almost Trump-like in her derision of the ways the North American Free Trade Agreement and Wall Street have rigged the system against working-class Americans, but she fights against the divisive racial politics that tend to underlie that kind of rhetoric on the right.

She’s also a progressive champion for a part of the country that isn’t often seen as part of the Democrats’ future. Watching the 2020 presidential campaign, she’s concerned that Democrats may abandon the heartland to go after states like Texas and Georgia. “I don’t want them to relegate us to the trash heap,” she says. “I’m not giving up on Ohio. I think I know Ohio, and we have to compete.”

Three years into the Trump era, Democrats in the House are still searching for their standard-bearers. The party seems split into two main factions: one led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California (pragmatic, elite, fundamentally incrementalist) and the other headed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York (younger, Twitter-savvy and unapologetically progressive). Kaptur possesses elements of both, but she’s something else altogether: an economic populist from America’s heartland with progressive values and a conservative disposition.

Marcy Kaptur tours a garden with Dorothy Tyler, 66, left, and Curtis Mcafee, 62, at a public housing facility for seniors in Toledo in June. (Brittany Greeson for The Washington Post)

Kaptur was born in Toledo in 1946, the granddaughter of Polish immigrants. Her father ran the family grocery store and her mother worked for auto-parts maker Champion Spark Plug, a company that helped build Toledo but dissolved its last operations there in 2010. The first person in her family to go to college, Kaptur graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1968 and returned to Toledo to work in city planning. After that, she worked in inner-city Chicago for the National Center for Urban Ethnic Affairs, founded by Msgr. Geno Baroni, a Catholic priest and social activist who encouraged cooperation between low-income whites and minorities to rebuild struggling urban neighborhoods. She was 36 and working on a doctorate in urban planning at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology when she ran for Congress. The unemployment rate in Ohio was 14 percent, and she wanted to bring jobs back to her district.

Thirty-seven years later, she ranks sixth in seniority in the House and chairs one of the 12 subcommittees of the staggeringly powerful Appropriations Committee. And yet, it’s entirely possible that you’ve never heard of her. Kaptur’s approach — studying federal programs that might help her district, writing bills and then fighting for them, sometimes for decades — won’t become a Twitter meme or land her on CNN. It took her 17 years after introducing legislation to get the World War II Memorial in Washington built — a bipartisan effort that most people backed. So, yes, Kaptur’s approach to making change has been slow. But seeing what she has accomplished, it’s hard to argue that it doesn’t work.

I met Kaptur in July in Toledo, a manufacturing town in northwestern Ohio, on Lake Erie, where she still lives with her brother in the same house in the same working-class area she grew up in. We took a tour of her district, driving along a grassy, parklike stretch of highway. The area was an unofficial dump until Kaptur helped get federal money to build a road there. We arrived at the Lake Erie Center at the University of Toledo, where, thanks to Kaptur’s federal and state budget wrangling, limnologist Thomas Bridgeman oversees research on toxic algal blooms and Asian carp, a beastly fish with eyes on its belly that’s making its way from Mississippi through the Illinois and Missouri rivers, destroying ecosystems as it goes. As an appropriations subcommittee chairman, Kaptur now has the power to push to authorize funding for a barrier in Chicago to prevent the carp from arriving in the precious Great Lakes.

Kaptur’s deliberate approach won’t become a Twitter meme or land her on CNN. But seeing what she has accomplished, it’s hard to argue that it doesn’t work.

A half-hour drive from there, past farm stands and vintage barns, we arrive at Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, a wetlands preserve Kaptur grew from 4,800 to about 10,000 acres, grabbing land little by little with money she helped divert into the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. It now gets more than 300,000 visitors every year, creating a tourism industry for constituents who lost their manufacturing jobs to outsourcing.

The next morning, we visit Alpha Towers, a public housing facility for seniors, where residents are planting an urban garden. As tenant association president Dorothy Tyler, 66, who started the garden, remembers it, Kaptur was driving past Alpha Towers and saw the seniors kneeling uncomfortably in the dirt. She got out of the car and offered to help, eventually connecting them with Toledo Grows, a nonprofit organization for urban gardening that Kaptur has helped fund with federal money. Toledo Grows built wooden planters with benches where the seniors could sit to plant their vegetables. Jeep donated the dirt. Now the garden is bursting with tomatoes, collard greens and fat summer squash that residents pick at no cost.

It’s a lot of grunt work from a congresswoman for a tiny garden. But the people who know Kaptur say that her commitment to the powerless in her district is what endears her to her constituents. “She’s beautiful. She doesn’t act like she’s above anybody,” Tyler says. Her staff sees it, too. “She takes a very personal approach to every aspect of the role,” says Jenny Perrino, 35, Kaptur’s deputy chief of staff in Washington. “She fights for the underdog consistently … making them feel like she represents them just as much as the CEO that may come into the office.” Colleagues recognize the same doggedness. In an email, Pelosi praised Kaptur as “a constant, unwavering voice for America’s heartland.”

As for Kaptur, she views the things she has helped build — by pulling together federal and state dollars and connecting leaders from nonprofit organizations and private industry — as simply what a member of Congress does. “It’s like raising a family,” she says. “It takes disciplined endurance, and that’s not newsworthy.”

Photos from Kaptur’s political tenure hang in her Toledo office. (Brittany Greeson for The Washington Post) Kaptur with fellow House Democrats including, from left, Peter DeFazio (Ore.), Lloyd Doggett (Tex.) and Donna Edwards (Md.) in 2008. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post) Kaptur on the floor with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

Clockwise from top: Photos from Kaptur’s political tenure hang in her Toledo office. Kaptur on the floor with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Kaptur with fellow House Democrats including, from left, Peter DeFazio (Ore.), Lloyd Doggett (Tex.) and Donna Edwards (Md.) in 2008. (Top photo: Brittany Greeson for The Washington Post; bottom photos: Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

Focusing on work that isn’t newsworthy is a different take on politics than that of younger, newer members of Congress — especially the woman who is a bona fide national figure despite having served just eight months in the House. I asked Kaptur what she thinks of Ocasio-Cortez’s approach to her congressional career — one that seems aimed at using a smart media strategy to build a progressive movement that will nudge the country leftward over time.

Kaptur has nothing against AOC, as she’s popularly known. (“She’s very energetic,” she says.) But about that strategy? Kaptur is skeptical. “It’s exciting to get elected and it’s exciting to get all this notoriety. But in the end, you have to turn your ideas into laws, and that takes a lot of work,” she says. “Maybe there’s another way. Maybe [the new members will] win the lottery, and they’ll be able to do whatever they want. But for people of ordinary means, the answer is to persevere and to immerse yourself in the subject matter of your district and how that relates to others in the country.”

You probably recognize, in Kaptur’s tone, the older generation’s irritation with the young — the frustrated nostalgia for the way things were. In today’s Congress, Kaptur is certainly atypical, just by virtue of her tenure. The average member of the current Congress has 8.6 years of experience, and more than 50 percent have served for less than six years, according to the Congressional Research Service. Moreover, there’s plenty of evidence that Kaptur’s way of working in Congress is dying — the result of an institutional transformation that congressional experts trace back to the mid-1990s, when Republican Newt Gingrich of Georgia became House speaker. Gingrich weakened committees to consolidate power in the leadership, emphasized sound bites on TV over legislation, and shortened the congressional workweek so members could spend more time fundraising for their party.

Twenty-five years later, Congress operates in a way that doesn’t play to Kaptur’s strengths. Since the Supreme Court decision in Citizens United in 2010, which unleashed unlimited corporate spending in politics, members of both parties have spent more and more of their time raising money for their party — on top of what they have to raise for their campaigns. Kaptur says the movement of “partisan fundraising into Congress” is one of the reasons her colleagues are “disconnected” from the needs of real people. She also sees fundraising as the culprit for the brain and experience drain in Congress: “People are leaving,” she says, “because they don’t want to raise money anymore.”

Kaptur views the things she has helped build as simply the work of a member of Congress. “It’s like raising a family,” she says. “It takes disciplined endurance, and that’s not newsworthy.”

Invariably, relentless fundraising takes away from the time members have to focus on legislation. In 2005 and 2006, House committees met 449 times to discuss legislation, according to an analysis by ProPublica and The Washington Post. By 2015 and 2016, that number had plunged to 254. (In this respect, Ocasio-Cortez’s clever media strategy has proved effective: She raised $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2019, mostly from donations of less than $200, freeing up time for other pursuits.)

As a result of the changes over Kaptur’s nearly four decades in Congress, the career path she forged isn’t the same for new members. “For a long time in Congress, the idea was to spend a lot of time there: get seniority, get chairmanships, get ranking memberships, play a role in public policy,” says Norman Ornstein, a scholar at the American Enterprise Institute who studies Congress. But as the institution evolved, he says, “for a lot of members, there was no intention of sticking around 30 years or more. They wanted more rewards sooner. … Building a career around doing legislation became less significant.”

At the same time, partisan gerrymandering has made it tougher for Kaptur to build connections among community members, sources of federal funding and local businesses. In 2011, Ohio Republicans redrew Kaptur’s district, cutting through the communities along the coast of Lake Erie, so that she now represents part of Cleveland, a city two hours away with a culture different from Toledo’s. At one point, the new line excised the church she’d grown up in from her district. She says she called the governor’s office and the Republicans put the church back, but “the region has been shredded to pieces,” she says, making serving her constituents “three times as hard.”

Despite those changes, Kaptur’s staff says she has always managed to stay effective. “There’s something to be said about how intrepid she is despite all those changing dynamics,” says Steve Katich, 56, Kaptur’s chief of staff in Toledo, who has worked for her for three decades. “She can be thinking about an idea today, and in two years, they’ll be digging with a shovel.”

Kaptur chats with a resident at Alpha Towers, a public housing facility for seniors in Toledo. (Brittany Greeson for The Washington Post)

Kaptur has built an old-fashioned congressional career out of plodding dedication to legislation and programs — but she hasn’t always been quiet. Fellow Democratic Rep. Nita M. Lowey of New York, chairman of the Appropriations Committee, says that Kaptur “is extraordinarily intelligent, and she never hesitates to stand up and let her colleagues know her opinions.” Her outspokenness against NAFTA in the 1990s was the reason Ross Perot approached her to be his running mate in his second presidential campaign in 1996 (she declined). In 2009, during the mortgage crisis, when the foreclosure rate in her district went up by 94 percent, she caused a media sensation when she urged Americans to refuse to give the banks their homes. “You know what?” she said on the House floor. “When those companies say they have your mortgage, unless you have a lawyer that can put his or her finger on that mortgage, you don’t have that mortgage, and you are going to find they can’t find the paper up there on Wall Street. So I say to the American people: You be squatters in your own homes.”

Kaptur refused to vote for the “bank bailout” George W. Bush signed into law in 2008. Later, she secured funding to beef up the FBI’s white-collar crime unit. Her efforts made her the progressive Nation magazine’s “Most Valuable House Member” in 2008 and landed her a starring role in Michael Moore’s 2009 movie, “Capitalism: A Love Story.” In 2010, she refused to vote for the Dodd-Frank act reforming Wall Street because, she told me, by not dividing commercial and investment banking, it “protected big banks.”

This many years later, the mortgage crisis can feel like old news. But not in Toledo, where grassy lots are piled with fresh rubble from houses torn down using funding from the 2008 Troubled Asset Relief Program. At a credit union in a predominantly African American neighborhood — a low-interest alternative to the payday lenders at the corner store who charge up to 571 percent for a loan — chief executive Suzette Cowell tells me she still has members who have to ride bicycles and live in public housing after having lost their cars and homes to predatory lenders. People in the neighborhood were so traumatized, she says, that when they saw government workers on TV waiting in soup lines in January during a shutdown, they were convinced the impasse would affect them — and so, they wanted to return their cars and pay back their loans immediately.

For as long as she has been in office, Kaptur has been driving a conversation about what she calls economic justice: the painful effects of NAFTA on working Americans and Mexicans alike, the way the Wall Street financial system makes an unfair profit at the expense of ordinary people. Of her Democratic colleagues, she says: “They talk about it in terms of social justice, and I am with them. But I am talking about economic justice, and that requires more mustard.” She is worried that her fellow Democrats let Trump drag them into a conversation that’s exclusively about race and don’t take the opportunity to call him out on the way he has let down working people of all backgrounds.

As an example, she mentions the tweets Trump aimed in late July at Democratic Rep. Elijah E. Cummings of Maryland in which he called his district in Baltimore a “disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess.” Kaptur’s colleagues denounced the comments as racist. “I agree with that,” she says. “However, the racism is in the context of Baltimore having lost 30,000 steel jobs [at the start of this century].” Her point? Trump “can divert the conversation [to race], and people will be all engaged in that arena, and then he doesn’t have to keep his promises on steel jobs, or auto jobs, or his infrastructure bill.” She points out that Trump’s “trade deficits are horrible. He didn’t negotiate anything with Mexico on NAFTA. He talks a lot, but he doesn’t deliver. And if you really hold him accountable for what he hasn’t done, I think you broaden the conversation and it’s not just about racism.” The president, she says, is “good at luring people into issues that are divisive. He wins by dividing. We win by unifying. We need unifying themes because, you know what, the steelworkers who lost their jobs in Baltimore, they were all colors. … And there’s a majority group to be won there.”

As presidential candidates like Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders make a play for the Democratic nomination, Kaptur’s ideas about a fairer economic system may well get the national discussion she has been hoping for. In the meantime, she’s still doing her job. Soon, she wants to bring Democratic Rep. Bobby L. Rush of Illinois to Cowell’s credit union to see if it could be a model for poor residents in his district. And she is working to secure funding to create a protected coastal area running along the edge of Lake Erie, spanning Ohio and Michigan. If the project succeeds, it may never cut through the noise of the national news — but it will certainly be nice for the hundreds of thousands of Americans who get to use it.

Eliza Gray is a writer in New York.