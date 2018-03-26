

Killer Mike of Run the Jewels performs on March 14, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Lorde)

For the ideologically pure, Killer Mike’s politics can be hard to put in a box. The rap star and political activist supports progressive causes such as single-payer health care and LGBT rights, and he campaigned for Bernie Sanders in the 2016 election.

He’s also a gun owner and an advocate of the Second Amendment, which guarantees the right to bear arms.

So when an interview he gave to the National Rifle Association’s media arm went viral the same day as the nationwide March for Our Lives demonstration in support of gun control, fans got angry.

In a roughly 7-minute video, Killer Mike spoke with NRATV host Colion Noir about black gun ownership and what it means to be an “ally” to African Americans. He suggested at one point that he wouldn’t let his children participate in last week’s school walkout protests because his family owned guns. Killer Mike said: “I told my kids on the school walkout, ‘I love you — if you walk out the school, walk out my house.’ That simple. We are a gun-owning family.”

On Saturday, as the march was getting underway, NRATV promoted the segment on its social media accounts, introducing Killer Mike as someone who “knows how guns can solve the problems society faces.”

Now, after a wave of criticism on social media, the rapper is apologizing for the clip, saying he had no idea it would be used to attack the marchers.

“I did an interview about black gun ownership in this era. That interview was used a week later by NRATV to disparage a very noble campaign that I actually support,” the rapper, whose real name is Michael Render, said in a video posted to Twitter Sunday night.

He said the segment shouldn’t have been presented “in contrast” to the demonstration, which was organized by students around the country, including survivors of the recent mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

“I’m sorry, guys. I’m sorry that an interview I did about a minority, black people in this country, and gun rights, was used as a weapon against you guys,” continued Killer Mike, who is one half of the rap duo Run the Jewels. “To the young people that worked tirelessly to organize, I’m sorry adults chose to do this, I’m sorry NRATV did that, I’m sorry that adults on the left and the right are choosing to use me as a lightning rod.”

In a series of tweets responding to critics, he also sought to clarify his remarks about not letting his kids participate in the walkout. It was a joke, he said — he wouldn’t let his son go because he was failing math class.

Noir, of NRATV, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The uproar over the segment came at an especially sensitive time for student organizers. Some have become the subjects of wild conspiracy theories and have faced ridicule, personal insults and even death threats for speaking out about gun control. A range of elected officials, commentators and other high-profile figures have publicly attacked the students, and even nastier anti-gun-control rage has bubbled up in dark corners of the Internet.

The NRA has gone on the attack as well, launching a blitz of short, shareable videos casting the organizers as pawns in a broader effort to restrict gun ownership. In one recent video, Noir told Parkland students “no one would know your names” if a gunman hadn’t killed three staff members and 14 students at their school last month.

Killer Mike’s conversation with NRATV was more nuanced. At no point did he malign the student activists. Instead, he advocated gun ownership among blacks as a means of self-defense and accused white progressives of ignoring gun violence when it happens to African Americans.

He quoted NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch, saying “the tears of white mothers are like ratings.”

“And that’s so true,” he said. “And it was so sad to hear her acknowledge it. But it’s true. And black people know it’s true,” Killer Mike said. “You’re not woke!”

“You’re a lackey for the progressive movement,” he said. “You have never said to them, ‘Hold up, hold on, a football player just got shot by an armed white man for a traffic argument. A black teenager got shot by an armed white man in a gas station because he had played his music loud.’ Where were you then?”

“Why are your allies not fighting your other fights with the same vigor you’re fighting these?” he continued, adding later of his own experience, “We are not a family that jumps on every single thing an ally of ours does, because some stuff we just don’t agree with.”

When NRATV promoted the video Saturday during the march, it came with the following introduction from Noir: “So I have to ask: What are you really marching for? Because from where I’m standing, it looks like a march to burn the Constitution and rewrite the parts that you all like in crayon. No one can point this out better than Killer Mike.”

Backlash rolled in on Twitter, much of it directed at Killer Mike. Among those who criticized the interview was MSNBC’s Joy Reid, who accused the rapper of “cosigning” the NRA, an organization with which she vehemently disagrees.

Killer Mike cosigning an organization that traffics in threats against the media (including black women), that ignored Philando Castile, and that pushes gun sales through “brown/black scare” videos is his choice. It’s also proof the NRA knows that the teenagers are beating them. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) March 25, 2018

Other users echoed her concerns. Said one, “it’s his endorsement of the NRA that’s confusing and heartbreaking.”

After firing off dozens of responses in his defense, Killer Mike posted a pair of short videos explaining himself and pushing back on the NRA’s decision to tie the interview to the march.

“I do support the march — and I support black people owning guns. It’s possible to do both,” he said. “I love and respect you and commend you for your work. Keep marching for our lives. Keep pushing on.”