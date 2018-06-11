Everything appeared to be going smoothly for “Fox & Friends” host Abby Huntsman during a live segment Sunday morning as the network provided coverage of President Trump’s arrival in Singapore for his coming summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Then, as she chatted with former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, Huntsman referred to the leaders as “two dictators,” which threw the Internet into a frenzy.

“Regardless of what happens in that meeting between the two dictators, what we are seeing right now, this is history,” she said as footage of Trump exiting Air Force One at Paya Lebar Air Base in Singapore played.

Twitter was instantly flooded with people pointing out Huntsman’s gaffe.

“Wait a minute and rewind that dvr,” one user tweeted. “Did Abby Huntsman just say ‘THE MEETING BETWEEN TWO DICTATORS.’ ”

“Nothing to see here, Fox & Friends just casually calling Trump a dictator now,” another user wrote.

Scaramucci, unlike viewers, seemed unfazed by Hunstman’s gaffe and continued to talk about the significance of the summit. His non-reaction prompted even more mirth on social media.

“That moment when a Fox & Friends host accidentally calls Trump a dictator and no one even bats an eye,” a user wrote.

Hahaha oops



That moment when a Fox & Friends host accidentally calls Trump a dictator and no one even bats an eye



Later on the show, Huntsman apologized, acknowledging she had made a mistake.

“As you know on live TV sometimes you don’t always say things perfectly,” she said. “I called both President Trump and Kim Jong Un a dictator. I didn’t mean to say that, my mistake, I apologize for that.”

She also tweeted a second apology Sunday afternoon.

“I’ll never claim to be a perfect human being,” she wrote. “We all have slip ups in life, I have many :) now let’s all move on to things that actually matter.”

After the apology, many people rallied to Huntsman’s defense on social media.

“Tough doing a live show,” one tweet said. “You are always professional & do a great job. Everyone makes mistakes. We’re all human.”

Another person chimed in, writing, “We wouldn’t be human if we were ‘perfect.’ ”

A majority of people, however, were less willing to forgive and forget.

Many described Huntsman’s words as a “Freudian slip,” while others claimed the network, known for its favorable coverage of Trump, had finally told “the truth.”

“This gaffe is probably the most honest thing ever said in the program’s history,” one person tweeted.

Fox & Friends accidentally said this about the Singapore summit: "regardless of what happens in that meeting between the two dictators."



