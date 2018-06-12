

George and Kellyanne Conway arrive at an inaugural party in January. (AP/Matt Rourke)

On the morning of his 500th day in office — June 4 — the president had a lot on his mind. Amid a string of tweets touting his greatest accomplishments and bemoaning the plight of farmers — who have been treated “unfairly” by Canada, China and Mexico, he said —President Trump turned his attention to the Russia probe.

“The appointment of the Special Councel [sic] is totally UNCONSTITUTIONAL! Despite that, we play the game because I, unlike the Democrats, have done nothing wrong!”

On Monday evening, the conservative attorney George Conway published a 3,500 word essay in which he called Trump’s tweet a “meritless legal position” rooted in an assumption from a conservative legal scholar that is “uncomplicatedly, flatly wrong.”

“The ‘constitutional’ arguments made against the special counsel … have little more rigor than the tweet that promoted them,” Conway wrote. “Such a lack of rigor, sadly, has been a disturbing trend in much of the politically charged public discourse about the law lately, and one that lawyers — regardless of their politics — owe a duty to abjure.”

Conway’s essay was notable not just for its content but for its venue, Lawfare, a highly regarded legal blog which has featured some of the strongest expert critiques of Trump’s conduct as president, and for its author, a respected conservative attorney who happens to be married to one of Trump’s most visible advisers, Kellyanne Conway.

[George Conway is the man at the center of everything]

Conway started his law career in New York and gained recognition in Republican circles after secretly assisting lawyers for Paula Jones in her sexual harassment lawsuit against President Bill Clinton, the case that precipitated the Monica Lewinsky scandal. Though this is not the first time he has criticized President Trump, his essay, entitled “The Terrible Arguments Against the Constitutionality of the Mueller Investigation,” went well beyond his previous “sub-tweets” subtly targeting the president.

Trump provided no rationale for his view, Conway noted. “It isn’t very surprising to see the president tweet a meritless legal position, because, as a non-lawyer, he wouldn’t know the difference between a good one and a bad one,” Conway wrote.

Conway, who at one point was reportedly under consideration for positions within the Justice Department, speculated that Trump got the idea that Mueller’s appointment was unconstitutional from the legal scholar Steven Calabresi, a professor at Northwestern University’s Pritzker School of Law and a co-founder of the Federalist Society.

In a “legal opinion” and in a commentary for the Wall Street Journal, Calabresi argued Mueller’s appointment by Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein, violated the Appointments Clause of the Constitution, which requires presidential appointment of “Ambassadors, other public Ministers and Consuls, Judges of the supreme Court, and all other Officers of the United States” except “inferior officers” who may be chosen as “as Congress thinks proper.”

Calabresi’s argument rests on the distinction between “principal officers” and those “inferior officers.” Claiming that Mueller has “too much power for an inferior officer to have,” he could only have been appointed by the president. Since he was not, his actions are unconstitutional.

“Unfortunately for the president,” Conway wrote, “these writings are no more correct than the spelling in his original tweet.”

Using the indictment of Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort as an example of how Mueller has gone too far, Calabresi wrote in the Journal,”That’s too much power for an inferior officer to have. Only a principal officer, such as a U.S. attorney, can behave the way Mr. Mueller is behaving. Mr. Mueller is much more powerful today than any of the 96 U.S. attorneys.”

Conway said Calabresi’s claim rests on a “badly mistaken premise.” The scope of Mueller’s investigation, Conway wrote, is far narrower compared to the wide-ranging duties of U.S. attorneys. And while Calabresi argued the indictment of Manafort is far beyond that scope, Conway noted that that argument has already been rejected by an appeals court.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District Columbia Circuit ruled last month that Mueller’s prosecution of Manafort for money laundering, tax and bank fraud and conspiracy was “an appropriate exercise of the Special Counsel’s authority” — and in fact Mueller “would have been remiss” if he ignored “such an obvious link” between the Trump campaign and Russia.

“So not only does Mueller have a boss, and not only is the boss keeping tabs on Mueller, but, according to this judicial decision, Mueller is also faithfully following his boss’s orders,” Conway wrote. “That disposes of Calabresi’s Appointment Clause contentions.”

This and other legal arguments may or may not ever reach the Supreme Court. In fact, they are aimed at a different audience: the public and members of Congress who hold the power of impeachment. In the event Mueller’s probe leads to an impeachment proposal, Republican supporters of the president will be looking to discredit the investigation as a way of heading it off.

Trump’s personal attorney, Rudolph W. Giuliani, has stopped short of calling Mueller’s appointment “unconstitutional.” But he has called it “illegitimate,” arguing that “illegal” leaked memos from former FBI director James B. Comey and reports than an FBI informant communicated with Trump’s campaign in 2016 became the basis of Mueller’s appointment.

In Kellyanne Conway’s attempts to tarnish the Mueller probe, she said May 29 on Fox News that talk of any collusion with the Russians is “phony” because “collusion doesn’t even have legal significance.”

Conway has been asked on CNN about her husband’s starkly differing opinions about Trump in the past. Kellyanne Conway responded indignantly, accusing CNN’s Dana Bash of seeking to “harass and embarrass” her and saying she would not have asked the same question to a man.

“We’re now going to talk about people’s spouses or significant others just because they work in the White House or at CNN? You just went there. CNN just went there.”