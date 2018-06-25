

In this image made from video taken Sunday, June 24, 2018, bicycles left from a group of boys who went missing stand parked outside a deep cave in Chiang Rai, northern Thailand. (TPBS via AP)

About a dozen teenage players on a youth soccer team along with their coach are believed to be trapped in a cave complex in Northern Thailand with water rising around them.

They’ve been there since Saturday, according to officials, and had yet to be located as of Monday afternoon.

Police Col. Komsan Saardluan told the AP that waters in the 4-5 mile long cave system can reach 16 feet during the rainy season from June through October. But officials told The Nation that they believed the players might be in dry section of the cave.

A team of Navy divers were dispatched to look for them. But as of midafternoon Monday, no contact had been reported.

“We have been working almost 24 hours but there are many limitations,” Kamolchai Kotcha, of Thailand’s national parks authority, told CNN. “The caves are pitch dark,” with a “very low level of oxygen in some areas, and scattering rains just made our task more difficult.”

“The team went down to a depth” of about 16 feet “and found a large chamber,” the Naval unit reported, “but we’ve found no trace of the children.” “I believe they’re all still alive but they might be exhausted,” Rear Admiral Arparkorn Yookongkaew told Reuters.

The boys regularly go into the cave, a popular recreation destination, after their Saturday practices, according to the Bangkok Post.

But on this Saturday, they did not come out and authorities now believe the young people may have been trapped by rising water from a heavy rainfall that flooded a stream near the entrance.

Officials of the park had gone looking for them after one of the mothers reported her child missing. He had told her Saturday afternoon that he was visiting the cave.



In this image made from video taken Sunday, June 24, 2018, rescue teams gather at the entrance of a deep cave where a group of boys went missing. (TPBS via AP)

But when searchers got to the entrance, they located only a motorcycle and 11 bicycles along with backpacks, soccer shoes and other sports equipment.

According to The Nation, workers were blasting sand out of an underwater passageway on another side of the cave in hopes of finding the youngsters. The publication said the water inside had reached levels in some areas of 20 feet.

The Tham Luang Nang Non cave is in Chiang Rai province in northern Thailand.