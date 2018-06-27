

Migrant children walk outside at the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children a former Job Corps site that now houses them, on Friday, June 22, 2018, in Homestead, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

A federal judge in San Diego on Tuesday barred the separation of migrant children from their parents and ordered immigration officials to reunify within 30 days families that have been divided as a result of a zero-tolerance policy enforced by the Trump administration.

Judge Dana M. Sabraw of the United States District Court for the Southern District of California granted a preliminary injunction sought by the American Civil Liberties Union. He said all children must be returned to their families within 30 days, while children under 5 must be reunited with parents in half that time. All parents must be entitled to speak with their children within 10 days.

An executive order issued by Trump last week ended the policy of forced separation, replacing it with family detention, but about 2,000 children remain split from their parents. The government had urged Sabraw not to grant the injunction, saying the president’s order, which followed days of bipartisan outcry, had resolved the concerns animating the suit.

The court said it did not. Instead it found that the zero-tolerance policy, begun in early May, along with the executive order and a subsequent fact sheet issued by the Department of Homeland Security outlining the process of removal, marked a sharp departure from “measured and ordered governance, which is central to the concept of due process enshrined in our Constitution.”

The judge stated bluntly: “The unfortunate reality is that under the present system, migrant children are not accounted for with the same efficiency and accuracy as property.”

The government’s capacity to quickly reunite families was questioned Tuesday at a Senate Finance Committee hearing, where Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar described a laborious process of background checks and verifications of family connections. He was unable to say how long it would take to get families back together.

Sabraw, 59, was nominated to the federal bench by George W. Bush in 2003. His mother was a Japanese immigrant; his father served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Japan during the Korean War. The couple married in Yokohama, Japan, before moving to San Rafael, Calif.

A mother and her 6-year-old daughter, split up after arriving in the United States in search of sanctuary from persecution in the Democratic Republic of Congo, were initial plaintiffs in the ACLU’s suit. They arrived at the San Diego border in November, the suit alleges, at which point the “frantically screaming” child was taken to a facility in Chicago, while her mother, identified only as “Ms. L,” filed for asylum in California.

The pair were reunited in March, but the civil liberties group persisted with class-action claims by other migrants.

Lee Gelernt, deputy director of the ACLU’s Immigrants’ Rights Project and the attorney who had argued the case, welcomed the court’s decision.

“This ruling is an enormous victory for parents and children who thought they may never see each other again,” Gelernt said in a statement. “Tears will be flowing in detention centers across the country when the families learn they will be reunited.”

The Trump administration had yet to comment on the order, but it could appeal the decision to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit.

Tuesday’s injunction was issued the same day that Trump notched a major victory in winning the Supreme Court’s endorsement of his authority to ban travelers from numerous majority-Muslim countries.

The judgment is sure to create legal chaos in the newest front of his battle to remake the country’s immigration system, an effort vehemently resisted by a collection of states.

Earlier Tuesday, seventeen states, including New York and California, sued Trump’s administration in an attempt to require federal officials to reunite families. While Trump’s executive order jettisoned separation as a prong of his zero-tolerance approach to immigration, it left in question the fate of the thousands of children that had already been taken from their parents.

This story will be updated.