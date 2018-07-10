

George Clooney at the 46th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on June 7, 2018. (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Hollywood legend George Clooney sustained minor injuries after being involved in an accident while riding a motorized scooter in Sardinia, Italy on Tuesday morning, according to local media.

The 57-year-old Academy Award winner was traveling on a state road in Costa Corallina, a province of Olbia, when the crash occurred, TGCOM24 reported.

NBC News reporter Claudio Lavanga tweeted, citing police, that the accident happened around 8 a.m. local time.

“A car did not respect the right of way and hit him,” the tweet read. “He fell. The car driver called an ambulance.”

#carabinieri in Olbia tell @NBCNews "“At 08am @georgeclooney was riding his scooter on the State Road 125 towards Olbia. A car did not respect the right of way and hit him. He fell. The car driver called an ambulance. MRI was negative, and he is not seriously injured." — ClaudioLavanga (@Lavanga) July 10, 2018

Clooney was transported to the John Paul II Hospital emergency room, but his injuries were not serious, La Stampa reported.

The hospital confirmed to NBC News that Clooney has already been discharged.

Clooney is currently on the island filming a new TV series “Catch-22,” based off the book of the same name written by Joseph Heller.