Hollywood legend George Clooney sustained minor injuries after being involved in an accident while riding a motorized scooter in Sardinia, Italy on Tuesday morning, according to local media.
The 57-year-old Academy Award winner was traveling on a state road in Costa Corallina, a province of Olbia, when the crash occurred, TGCOM24 reported.
NBC News reporter Claudio Lavanga tweeted, citing police, that the accident happened around 8 a.m. local time.
“A car did not respect the right of way and hit him,” the tweet read. “He fell. The car driver called an ambulance.”
Clooney was transported to the John Paul II Hospital emergency room, but his injuries were not serious, La Stampa reported.
The hospital confirmed to NBC News that Clooney has already been discharged.
Clooney is currently on the island filming a new TV series “Catch-22,” based off the book of the same name written by Joseph Heller.