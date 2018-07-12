On TV Shannade Clermont was bad.

One half of a famed social media duo, Shannade and her identical twin sister, Shannon, most recently appeared as models for Kanye West’s “Yeezy” fashion line. But they first rose to popularity on Oxygen’s reality series the “Bad Girls Club.” Known by fans as the Clermont Twins, the pair were notorious for their explosive tempers, cruel put-downs and snobby attitudes. Viewers tuning in for the weekly episodes were almost always guaranteed to see either one or both of the twins involved in an epic battle with their castmates.

“If you look up bad b‑‑‑‑ in the dictionary, you’ll find the Clermont twins, you’ll find me and Shannon,” Clermont said while on the show.

But Wednesday, Clermont’s antics may have caught up with her. The 24-year-old was arrested after allegedly stealing a dead man’s debit card information after meeting him for a $400 “prostitution date” and racking up tens of thousands in fraudulent charges, according to a complaint filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Clermont was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, one count of access device fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft, a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Her lawyer, Donald Duboulay, could not be reached for comment.

She was released on $100,000 bail following her arrest, according to the Associated Press.

“As alleged, Shannade Clermont, a former cast member of the ‘Bad Girls Club,’ lived up to her reality series reputation,” U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said in the statement. “Thanks to the skilled investigative work of the NYPD, Clermont’s new reality is federal prosecution for her alleged nefarious conduct.”

Clermont allegedly agreed to meet a man at his Manhattan apartment the evening of Jan. 31, according to text messages obtained by investigators.

“What do you want to do?” the man texted.

“I want to see you for the amount we agreed on. So you tell me,” Clermont allegedly wrote.

The price for her companionship? $400.

According to the complaint, Clermont created several email addresses, including one with the username “xxxexoticdollxxx,” which were “used to solicit dates for prostitution and other sexual encounters through various websites.”

In the texts, the man tells Clermont to “come over now,” adding, “Don’t have to get all dressed up.”

“Mmm okay :) I’ll be there around 5:15 xo,” Clermont allegedly responded.

“Ok. I’m a cool dude. You’ll have fun. What type of booze do you like? Wine!” he texted back.

Closed-circuit TV footage showed a woman, later identified by authorities as Clermont, arriving at the apartment at around 5:30 p.m. and leaving shortly before 9 p.m., the complaint said.

The next morning, authorities found the man, whom they have not publicly identified, in his apartment dead of an overdose. Bags of cocaine and a loose condom that appeared to be broken were recovered from the apartment, according to documents.

In the months following his death, the man’s debit cards showed charges for plane tickets and online purchases of luxury clothing, the complaint said. Clermont also allegedly used the money to pay her rent and phone bills. In total, prosecutors say she attempted to make fraudulent charges adding up to more than $20,000. Additionally, she was accused of creating a fake email in the dead man’s name and making a Western Union account. She then allegedly initiated a wire transfer of $1,000 to herself, the complaint said.

Clermont was arrested after getting off a flight at LaGuardia Airport, AP reported.

The Clermont twins joined “Bad Girls Club” in 2015 for the series’s 14th season. Shannade’s “Bad Girl” nickname was the Power Princess.

“Bad Girls Club” was a hit show for the Oxygen network for 17 seasons. In May 2013, the series ranked first and second among all Tuesday cable programs for women ages 18-49 and 18-34, according to Nielsen. The show focused on the antics and altercations between young women who were put in a mansion together for three months. Public drunkenness, fights and sexual escapades were commonplace.

“If anyone were to touch my dogs, that gives myself permission to whoop your a‑‑,” Clermont said in episode 1 after walking in her with her red and blue dyed dogs.

After other cast members destroyed their clothes and shoes, said to be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, the twins were removed from the house by producers following episode 7.

The twins catapulted to online celebrity status following their run on the show. They appeared in rapper Future’s music video “Real Sisters.” In the video, the sisters seduce men, pull out a gun and rob them of all their cash.

Last year, music magazine the Fader recognized them as part of the “Black Barbies of Instagram.” The twins have amassed more than 830,000 followers on the social platform, where they regularly post photos in matching ensembles.

They walked the runway for shows at New York Fashion Week last fall, but their most notable career moment was modeling for the Yeezy season 6 campaign earlier this year. They dressed as look-alikes of Kim Kardashian West. The mogul posted several photos of the twins on Jan. 30 to her 114 million Instagram followers.

The day before her arrest, Clermont tweeted, “I only have time for money not mistakes.”

While waiting in Manhattan federal court for the judge to enter, AP reported that Clermont looked at her twin and mouthed “sorry” before breaking down into tears.