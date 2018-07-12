Adult-film actress Stormy Daniels was arrested at a strip club in Columbus, Ohio, and accused of “fondling” patrons and a police officer during a Wednesday night performance, according to the authorities.

Columbus police charged Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, with three misdemeanor counts of touching a patron at a “sexually oriented” business in violation of an Ohio strip club law, according to online court records.

Her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, said Thursday morning on MSNBC that police had set up a “sting operation” at Sirens strip club, where she was performing. During the show, Avenatti said, female undercover officers asked Daniels for permission to place their faces between her breasts, though the attorney declined to release further details about the performance.

Avenatti told The Washington Post that after the show, Daniels was approached by undercover officers informing her she would be arrested. Avenatti said she was accused of allowing a patron to touch her while onstage in a “nonsexual manner.”

But according to an arrest report cited by Columbus news stations WBNS and WTTE, police accuse Daniels of touching “a specified anatomical area” of individuals present at the performance, including police officers. Avenatti said the officers at the performance were in plainclothes.

During her 11:30 p.m. performance, the police report says, people in the audience began throwing dollar bills at Daniels. While topless and wearing a G-string, she allegedly began “forcing the faces of the patrons into her chest and using her bare breasts to smack the patrons.” She is also accused of fondling the breasts of women in the audience, according to the report.

Two police detectives and an officer in the club noticed what Daniels was doing and approached the stage. As she performed in front of one detective, the report states, Daniels leaned over, grabbed the detective’s head and “began smacking her face with her bare breasts and holding her face between her breasts against her chest.”

She then allegedly performed the same acts on a male detective and a third officer, according to the report, and began “fondling” that officer’s buttock and breasts.

Another police detective, who was standing near the bar area, saw this all happen, the report says. That detective then left the club to request help from patrol in arresting Daniels and two other unspecified people. Police confirmed to a WSYX reporter that they arrested two other performers at Sirens in addition to Daniels.

An Ohio strip club law prohibits patrons from touching a nude or seminude dancer unless the patron is a member of the dancer’s immediate family.

Court records show Daniels posted $6,054.00 in bail and was released. She is scheduled to be arraigned in Franklin County Municipal Court on Friday morning, according to court records. Daniels plans to plead not guilty to the three misdemeanor charges, Avenatti tweeted Thursday.

Avenatti said the arrest was a politically motivated “sting operation.” He said his client was “performing the same performance that she has conducted at over a hundred strip clubs around the country.”

“This is ridiculous that law enforcement resources were used to conduct this sting operation,” he said. “There has to be a better purpose for such resources.”

Avenatti told MSNBC that he has been in touch with the prosecutors, whom he described as “incredibly professional.” He said he believes they are “going to be reasonable in how they approach this.”

A Columbus police spokeswoman did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the arrest. Reached by The Washington Post early Thursday, a representative for Sirens strip club refused to comment.

“We are highly confident that in the unlikely event that the district attorney proceeds with charges that she will be found not guilty,” Avenatti told The Post.

The lawyer also took to Twitter early Thursday morning, calling the arrest “a setup & politically motivated.”

“It reeks of desperation,” Avenatti tweeted. “We will fight all bogus charges.”

The Ohio strip club law prohibiting the touching of dancers, the Community Defense Act, was proposed by a Cincinnati-based conservative religious organization and approved in 2007. But according to a Columbus Dispatch article in Sept, 2017 the law has rarely been used since then.

A spokesman for the Franklin County Sheriff’s office could find no instances in which the 2007 law had been used, he told the Dispatch.

Daniels planned to be in Columbus Wednesday and Thursday as part of a nationwide tour, Avenatti said. The club, Sirens, advertised Daniel’s appearance on Twitter ahead of Wednesday night’s performance.

“As a result of what happened last night, I will unfortunately be unable to go forward with tonight’s scheduled performance,” Daniels said in a statement through Avenatti on Twitter. “I deeply apologize to my fans in Columbus.”

Earlier this week, Daniels performed in Washington at the Cloakroom on K Street NW, minutes before President Trump announced his Supreme Court nomination.

Daniels has been embroiled in a legal controversy with Trump over their alleged 2006 encounter, which he has repeatedly denied. She is suing Trump and his former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, to void a hush agreement she says she signed during the 2016 presidential campaign.

After denying knowledge of the payment, Trump admitted in May that his longtime lawyer, Cohen, was reimbursed through a monthly retainer for a $130,000 payment made to Daniels in 2016 to stop what Trump called “false and extortionist accusations” about a decade-old affair.