Garrett Matthias, who wished to be known as “The Great Garrett Underpants,” thought funerals were sad, so he wanted five bouncy houses at his. Five because he was 5.

He wanted his parents to serve snow cones and for Batman to be apart of it. And he wanted a funeral like the one he saw in the superhero movie “Thor,” when the hero’s mother is laid to rest in a boat that sails over a waterfall, and is lit on fire by a flaming arrow.

Garrett’s parents, of Van Meter, Iowa., knew all of this because Garrett told them his final wishes just before a rare form of pediatric cancer took him on July 6.

Before then, as his parents, Ryan and Emilie Matthias told the Des Moines Register, they had asked Garrett a series of questions about his favorite things and his least favorite things, his favorite people and his favorite superheroes. And then they compiled it all in the since-gone viral obituary just as Garrett wanted it: with a sense of humor.

“When I die,” Garrett said, “I am going to be a gorilla and throw poo at Daddy!”

“Burned or buried,” his parents asked.

“I want to be burned (like Thor’s Mommy died) and made into a tree so I can live in it when I’m a gorilla,” Garrett answered.

“Garrett endured nine months of hell before he lost his battle with cancer,” his parents, Ryan and Emilie Matthias, wrote in a note at the end of the obituary. “During that time he never lost his sense of humor and loved to tease the doctors and the nurses. From whoopy cushions and sneaking clothes pins on their clothes to ‘hazing’ the interns and new staff doctors, he was a forever a prankster.”

Garrett’s obituary begins with his name: Garrett Michael Boofias, the way Garrett pronounced it.

His favorite superheroes, he said, were Batman, Thor, Iron Man, the Hulk and Cyborg. He loved thrash metal and playing with his sister and with Legos. He hated pants, needles and “dirty stupid cancer.”

The “dirty stupid cancer,” as he called it, was stage four alveolar fusion negative rhabdomyosarcoma, or ARMS, Emilie Matthias told KCCI in June. He had a tumor in the temporal bone in his head, she said, and in his inner ear. When they found out the tumor was untreatable, she said, they realized there was nothing more the doctors could do, and so they started making a bucket list with Garrett. At the top of his list: becoming a boxer when he grew up.

At a hospital in Iowa City last month, he got his wish when a boxing club brought him a pair of gloves and taught him how to throw a few punches, which KCCI captured on video.

“I want to go home. I just like this,” Garrett told KCCI, pointing to the gloves. “Can I bring these home?”

In the obituary, Emilie and Ryan wrote that they intend to fight for a cure for cancer until “no other kids are robbed of their childhood.”

“The reality for Garrett and so many other children is pediatric cancer is an ugly, nasty beast that leaves a path of destruction,” they wrote. “For Garrett and many others before him — cancer kills.”

Emilie and Ryan will hold a celebration of life ceremony this Saturday at their home in Iowa. They plan to give him exactly what he asked for, they told the Register: bouncy houses, snow cones, fireworks and the Thor-style “Asgardian-style burial ceremony.” A neighbor will let them use a small pond where a boat carrying Garrett’s ashes will float, they said. A local archer will shoot the flaming arrow, just as in “Thor.”

“A private burial of Garrett’s ashes will be held at a later time once his parents figure out how the hell to get his ashes made into a tree and locate a nature preserve, so his tree resides in a protected area,” his parents wrote in the obituary.

Garrett concluded with his favorite response to “see ya later, alligator,” specifically, “see ya later, suckas!”

And then he signed off with his nickname: “The Great Garrett Underpants.”